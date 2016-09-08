Darren Clarke relishing Ryder Cup countdown as he finalises details

Appropriately enough, Darren Clarke is focusing on putting. He’s in mighty form. In this case, here at St Anne’s Golf Club on Bull Island, Europe’s Ryder Cup captain is demonstrating techniques gleaned from various pro-am partners in his 25 years on tour: strange putting stances and even stranger methodology in using the club to line up putts.

Those watching are laughing as Clarke goes through his comedy routine.

Suffice to say, it’s not anything he’ll be imparting to the 12 men who will defend the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine later this month, but Rory McIlroy’s timely return to winning ways in the Deutsche Bank championship – with his putter behaving with all the obedience of a favoured child – has only served to instil Clarke with an even greater sense of anticipation.

Best player

“We all know, and everybody knows, Rory is the best player in the world. When he holes putts, he wins . . . I hope he keeps on doing it. If he can keep on doing it all the way through, he’s going to win more than the FedEx; and then hopefully do the same thing at the Ryder Cup as well. To have the best player in the world playing the way he is, and holing putts, it’s massive to have him on the team,” said Clarke.

McIlroy doesn’t know anything but victory as a European player. “Is he a leader now?” Clarke is asked of his fellow Northern Irishman. The answer, as everything is with Clarke in his captaincy role, is considered. “He’s inspirational. Is he a leader? We shall see, but certainly I’m looking at him, wanting him to bring a lot more than his golf game, which I’m sure he will do . . . even though Rory is probably the best player in the world, he’s still part of the team. It’s difficult to make any guy more important than the other guy. That’s not really my way of doing things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Much of Clarke’s preparations are done. His ‘wild card’ picks to augment those nine players who qualified automatically are done and dusted – his opposite number Davis Love III still has four selections to ponder – and Clarke has also decided on minute details such as what gifts he’ll give his players, what he’ll present to the US captain and team, what clothing will be worn on what day, and who his motivational speaker will be. There’s no revelation of who it is.

It is 10 years since Clarke – shortly after his first wife Heather died, having lost her battle with breast cancer – made an emotional appearance in the Ryder Cup at The K Club; and, a decade on, he has changed from hitting shots to managing those who do so.

Special

“The Ryder Cup has always been a very important part of my career. I played in five of them and was vice-captain a couple of times. I’ve been fortunate the Ryder Cup has been so huge for me and then 2006 was a very special one for me at The K Club for different reasons.

“From all my time going through the Ryder Cup I did hope I would be captain at some stage, so to actually be awarded it is huge. It will be a very proud moment to lead that team out. But at the end of the day, all I’m trying to do as captain is do all the little bits and pieces behind the scenes that enable the guys to play their best.

“The captain’s role is somewhat different to what it is in other sports because I’m not out there playing on the pitch with them.

“My job is behind the scenes. The guys that are out playing are the important ones but I have to do everything I can to enable them to be as comfortable as they can be, and consequently they play their best.”