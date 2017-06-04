Daniel Summerhays moves three clear at Memorial

American cards 68 moves to 13 under; Shane Lowry in tie for 11th after 70

America’s Daniel Summerhays hits his second shot to the 18th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio. Photograph: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Daniel Summerhays is on target to claim his first PGA Tour title as he takes a three-shot lead into the final round at the Memorial Tournament after carding a three-under 68 in Ohio on Saturday.

The 33-year-old from Utah, who finished third in last year’s PGA Championship, trailed midway leader Jason Dufner by five shots overnight but five birdies – and a bogey on the 13th – saw him move into the outright lead on 13 under par ahead of 2013 winner Matt Kuchar.

Kuchar, moved up to second thanks to a round of 67 that included six birdies and one bogey for the joint-second lowest score of the day on 10 under. Compatriot James Hahn won that prize by two shots as his 65 – which included an impressive 10 birdies and three bogeys – moved into a share of 14th on five under par.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry is the highest-placed European on the leaderboard following a third-round 70, including six birdies and four bogeys. He moves into a three-way tie for 11th on six under.

Dufner dropped down to a three-way tie for third after a poor round of 77 which included six bogeys and a double bogey on the 11th hole, which undid the good work of birdies on the seventh, 15th and 17th.

The former US PGA champion, seeking a fifth PGA Tour title, sits alongside Bubba Watson (68) and Justin Thomas (69).

Rickie Fowler (72) and Jamie Lovemark (70) are a shot further back in joint sixth, with Kevin Streelman, Kevin Kisner and Jordan Spieth completing the top 10 – the trio in a tie for eighth on seven under.

Defending champion William McGirt followed rounds of 71 and 72 with a 70 which leaves him on three under, 10 shots off the pace.

Pádraig Harrington carded a level-par 72 to remain on two under.

