Daniel Summerhays moves three clear at Memorial

Daniel Summerhays is on target to claim his first PGA Tour title as he takes a three-shot lead into the final round at the Memorial Tournament after carding a three-under 68 in Ohio on Saturday.

The 33-year-old from Utah, who finished third in last year’s PGA Championship, trailed midway leader Jason Dufner by five shots overnight but five birdies – and a bogey on the 13th – saw him move into the outright lead on 13 under par ahead of 2013 winner Matt Kuchar.

Kuchar, moved up to second thanks to a round of 67 that included six birdies and one bogey for the joint-second lowest score of the day on 10 under. Compatriot James Hahn won that prize by two shots as his 65 – which included an impressive 10 birdies and three bogeys – moved into a share of 14th on five under par.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry is the highest-placed European on the leaderboard following a third-round 70, including six birdies and four bogeys. He moves into a three-way tie for 11th on six under.

Dufner dropped down to a three-way tie for third after a poor round of 77 which included six bogeys and a double bogey on the 11th hole, which undid the good work of birdies on the seventh, 15th and 17th.

The former US PGA champion, seeking a fifth PGA Tour title, sits alongside Bubba Watson (68) and Justin Thomas (69).

Rickie Fowler (72) and Jamie Lovemark (70) are a shot further back in joint sixth, with Kevin Streelman, Kevin Kisner and Jordan Spieth completing the top 10 – the trio in a tie for eighth on seven under.

Defending champion William McGirt followed rounds of 71 and 72 with a 70 which leaves him on three under, 10 shots off the pace.

Pádraig Harrington carded a level-par 72 to remain on two under.