Daniel Berger makes it back-to-back St Jude Classic titles

Daniel Berger successfully defended his FedEx St Jude Classic title in Memphis.

The 24-year-old’s one-shot victory saw him follow in the footsteps of David Toms, who won the trophy in 2003 and 2004, after the American claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at this tournament last year.

Graeme McDowell finished with a two under par round of 68 before heading for Wisconsin and the US Open on the back of a tied-27th finish.

He was joined at that mark by Séamus Power who slipped to a one over par round of 71 to finish three under par and seven behind the winner.

Berger produced four birdies in his immaculate four-under par 66, matching his round on Saturday, to finish ahead of Charl Schwartzel and Kim Meen-whee on 10 under.

A birdie on the 15th saw him move clear of the pack, which at one point included nine players tied for the lead, but he was made to wait for his win to be confirmed as Rafael Cabrera Bello continued his final round.

Yet the Spaniard, joint overnight leader, failed to make up the ground, meaning Berger could celebrate his second PGA Tour victory.

Cabrera Bello was one of five players to finish two shots behind Berger, along with Americans Billy Horschel, Braden Thornberry, Chez Reavie and Kevin Chappell.

Phil Mickelson was seven under par, one shot ahead of Adam Scott, Stewart Cink and Ben Crane among others.

Cink, level overnight with Cabrera Bello and Crane on nine under, was out in front and setting his sights on a first PGA Tour title since 2009 until he ran into trouble on the back nine.

The American, playing only his second PGA Tour tournament back since taking a sabbatical to care for his wife who has cancer, suffered bogies on the 10th and 15th and a double on the 11th to slide out of contention.