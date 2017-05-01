Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt win Zurich Classic playoff

Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans title after a playoff with Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown.

Blixt and Smith looked to have the first official team event on the PGA Tour in 36 years sewn up on Sunday, before a remarkable finish saw the long-time leaders caught at the last.

Kisner had stunned his opponents by chipping in for an eagle from 95 feet to force extra holes, although darkness at TPC Louisiana meant they had to return on Monday to play them.

Playing fourballs, the quartet all parred the first two attempts at sudden-death down the 18th.

The playoff reverted to the ninth, where Sweden’s Blixt pitched to five feet only to then fluff his putt for the win.

However, on the third trip down the 18th, Australian Smith knocked his approach to two feet and birdied to seal his first PGA Tour title and Blixt’s third.

Smith and Blixt had sat atop the leaderboard after both the second and third rounds, and boasted a four-shot lead coming into Sunday’s fourballs.

Their impressive final round of 64 included eight birdies, but it was not enough to see off the challenge of American duo Kisner and Brown, who finished with a 12-under-par 60.