Bubba Watson appointed vice-captain after personal request

US Ryder Cup captain Davis Love has appointed Bubba Watson as his fifth vice-captain.

Two-time Masters champion Watson was overlooked for a wild card despite being ranked seventh in the world, but had made it clear to Love that he still wanted to be involved at Hazeltine this week.

”Two days after (the first wild cards), I said if you pick (Jim) Furyk and you can have another assistant captain, I want in,” Watson said during the Tour Championship. ”I just want to be a part of it.

”The experience of it, the atmosphere, everything about it is what golf is. It’s just so much fun. Even though we’re trying to beat the other team, we’re all friends at the end of it. Sunday night we all hang out, no matter who wins or loses.”