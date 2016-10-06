Brian O’Driscoll’s power game keeps show on the road at Carnoustie

Former Ireland rugby star cards three birdies as pro partner Alvaro Quiros endures nightmare round

Former Ireland rugby captain Brian O’Driscoll tees off on the par-three 16th during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Former Ireland rugby captain Brian O’Driscoll showed his team leadership and golfing skills during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland on Thursday.

O’Driscoll’s professional playing partner Alvaro Quiros endured a nightmare opening round at the tough Carnoustie course, carding an eight-over 80 to sit in last place of the 168 competitors.

O’Driscoll, a nine-handicap member of Royal Dublin, dug deep to keep the show on the road, coming in on six holes to help the team secure a one-over 73 in the better ball format.

The 37-year-old showed his prowess off the tee, securing birdies on the three par-fives at Carnoustie, the course where Pádraig Harrington won the British Open in 2007.

O’Driscoll and Quiros were playing alongside Graeme McDowell and former jockey Tony McCoy.

McDowell finished with three straight bogeys to card a two-over 74, but McCoy helped to bring the team score down to five under with five birdies on his own.

