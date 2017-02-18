Brett Rumford on song as inaugural Super Six hots up in Perth

Eight players fight it out in sudden-death shootout for remaining five places in top 24

Brett Rumford of Australia plays his second shot during round three at Lake Karrinyup Country Club in Perth. Photograph: Getty Images

Brett Rumford of Australia plays his second shot during round three at Lake Karrinyup Country Club in Perth. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Australia’s Brett Rumford led the qualifiers into the match play stages of the inaugural ISPS Handa World Super Six as the experimental format delivered plenty of drama.

Perth native Rumford carded a third round of 68 at Lake Karrinyup to finish 17 under par, five shots clear of a six-strong group which included former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen.

A further six players finished in a tie for eighth on 11 under, with Australia’s Jake Higginbottom getting the eighth and final bye for Sunday’s first round of six-hole match play contests on countback thanks to a flawless 66.

Eight players were then left to fight it out for the remaining five places in the top 24, with a sudden-death shootout taking place on the difficult par-four 18th.

Pars were enough for Scotland’s Duncan Stewart, India’s Jeev Milkha Singh and Australian duo Sam Brazel and Matthew Millar to advance at the first attempt, with England’s Jordan Smith and Germany’s Sebastian Heisele eliminated after they bogeyed the second extra hole.

That left New Zealand’s Ryan Fox and Thai teenager Phachara Khongwatmai to play the 18th for a third time, with the 17-year-old’s par good enough to go through after Fox three-putted.

“It was very difficult because the first time I made bogey hitting a driver from the tee but next time Prom Meesawat talked to me and teach me to hit three wood and (make the) second shot easy,” Khongwatmai said.

“I got lucky that three other players made bogey and I go into next play-off (hole).”

Pre-tournament favourite Oosthuizen, who has dropped just one shot in 54 holes, had earlier carded a flawless 67 with three birdies and an eagle.

“The goal was to make the top eight so I’m happy,” Oosthuizen said. “For the eagle on 13 we had exactly the same number to the front as yesterday so it was a very quick look at the numbers, just a sand wedge in my hand so I was a lot more aggressive and it was ncie to see it disappearing.

“In the match play I’ll need to be a little bit more aggressive, play more towards the pin and see if I can get them really close and try and hit the putts a little firmer to get them there. But overall I am playing pretty good.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.