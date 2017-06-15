Blimp catches fire and crashes near US Open

A blimp hovering over the site of the US Open has crashed during Thursday’s first round at Erin Hills.

Spectators posted photos and videos online which appeared to show the blimp falling from the sky and crashing in woodland near the course.

A blimp unaffiliated with the #USOpen or @FOXSports has crashed near Erin Hills. Pilot was injured and first responders are on the scene. — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2017

A statement from the USGA read: “According to local authorities, a commercial blimp not affiliated with the USGA or the US Open Championship broadcast crashed in an open field approximately a half a mile from the Erin Hills golf course at approximately 11.15am CDT.

“First responders were quick to arrive at the scene and the pilot is currently being treated for unknown injuries. No other people were involved in the incident and local law enforcement is currently investigating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot at this time.”

Adam Johnson, one of the spectators who posted footage of the crash, told local news station Action 2 News: “We were watching a group finish on 18 and beyond the green we saw the blimp falling.

“It appears the pilot parachuted out. There is smoke rising from the site.”