Andy Sullivan looking to return to form in Portugal Masters

European Ryder Cup player won last year’s tournament by a record nine strokes

Andy Sullivan is hoping to return to form in the Portugal Masters. Photograph: Getty

Andy Sullivan feels the Victoria Clube de Golfe in Vilamoura this week could offer up another chance of some low scoring as he prepares to defend his Portugal Masters title.

The 29-year-old secured victory by a tournament-record nine shots last year for 23-under-par and what was a third European Tour title of 2015 as he beat Chris Wood by nine strokes.

Although some 17 players have shot 60 on the European Tour, including Darren Clarke twice, no-one has been able to post 59.

“It’s going to be mega tough to go out there and win, let alone win by nine, so my goal is just to go out there and continue playing the way I am and hopefully the putter gets warm,” said Sullivan.

“It’s been cold the last couple of weeks. It would be nice to get the putter going. Things like that start happening, I feel like I can find the form that got me to the victory last year.

Sullivan has failed to register a top-10 finish since July’s Scottish Open and tied for 41st at the British Masters on his return to action after the disappointment of Europe’s Ryder Cup defeat. Having also won at the South African Open and Joburg Open earlier in 2015, Sullivan is hoping a return to the Algarve can kick-start his progress. Irish trio Pádraig Harrington, Paul Dunne and Michael Hoey compete.

The Portugal Masters marks the last chance for players to keep their European Tour cards for next season, by finishing in the top 111.

