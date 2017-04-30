Alexander Levy edges China Open in playoff

European Tour: Frenchman beats South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli in a play-off in Beijing

Alexander Levy of France celebrates after winning the 2017 Volvo China Open. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

France’s Alexander Levy won the Volvo China Open for the second time in four years after beating South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli in a play-off in Beijing.

Levy birdied the 18th hole in regulation to complete a closing 67 and repeated the feat on the first extra hole after Frittelli missed his own longer attempt.

The pair had finished tied on 17 under par after overnight leader Frittelli could only manage a 74 in the final round at Topwin Golf and Country Club.

Frittelli began the day with a three-shot lead and was five clear when nearest challenger Pablo Larrazabal bogeyed the first two holes.

The 26-year-old was still four ahead with seven holes to play, before running up a double bogey on the 12th after his drive finished up against the base of a tree and forced him to take a penalty drop.

A birdie on the 15th — where he drove the green on the short par four — gave Frittelli a two-shot lead, but another errant tee shot on the next came to rest under a large boulder and led to a bogey.

Levy then carded his sixth birdie of the day on the 18th to catch Frittelli, who was unable to make a winning birdie on the same hole despite being able to get a favourable drop after hitting his approach over a hospitality tent to the left of the green.

Larrazabal birdied the 18th to complete a closing 72 and finish outright third, a shot ahead of England’s Chris Wood and last week’s winner Bernd Wiesberger.

