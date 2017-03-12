Adam Hadwin extends Valspar Championship lead

Adam Hadwin stretched his lead at the top of the leaderboard following the third round of the Valspar Championship in Florida.

The Canadian, who has yet to win on the PGA Tour, was the overnight leader by one shot but extended his advantage to four strokes with a bogey-free round of 67 on Saturday to move on to 14 under par.

Meanwhile Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power both sit one one under par after shooting a third round 70 and 72 respectively, leaving the pair in a share of 35th place.

American Patrick Cantlay is in second place following five birdies in a round of 66, overtaking countryman and leader after the first round Jim Herman, who replicated his second round of 71 and is on nine under.

Two more Americans made up the top five with Dominic Bozzelli and JJ Henry, who carded a second successive round of 67.

Reigning Race to Dubai champion Henrik Stenson is level with Henry on seven under while South African Charl Schwartzel has made a move up the leaderboard with his round of 67, despite bogeying the sixth and 10th holes.