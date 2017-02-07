Waterford IT eliminated at group stage of Fitzgibbon Cup

Former winners Waterford IT were the big casualties as the quarter-final line-up for the Fitzgibbon Cup was completed yesterday.

As DCU saw off Trinity in Group C, WIT needed to beat Limerick IT to stand any chance of making the quarter-finals.

Clare’s Peter Duggan, Waterford’s Shane Bennett and Limerick man David Dempsey netted in the first half as visitors LIT opened up a 3-6 to 0-9 lead.

WIT hit back with goals from goalkeeper Mark Fanning (a penalty) and hurler of the year Austin Gleeson, but further goals followed for LIT from Paul Killeen and Jason McCarthy, as Davy Fitzgerald’s charges eventually secured a 5-14 to 3-13 win.

In the other Group C match, DCU had a 12-point haul from Waterford’s Patrick Curran as they sealed a 0-19 to 1-14 victory over Trinity.

This was Trinity’s best performance of the campaign but after the sides were level at 0-9 apiece at the break, DCU did enough in the second half to seal a quarter-final meeting with UCC at the Mardkye next week.

Elsewhere, in-form University of Limerick will face IT Carlow in what could be the tie of the round.

UL demolished DCU St Pat’s by 4-31 to 2-14 on the all-weather pitch at DCU, as Clare’s Bobby Duggan scored 0-12 and Tipperary All Star John McGrath added 1-8.

Second crown

St Pat’s had good displays from Kilkenny pair Billy Ryan (2-7) and Sean Morrissey (0-4) but Brian Lohan’s UL, runners-up last year, are very much in the mix for a second crown in three seasons. Mike Mullins, Lorcan Lyons and PJ Scully were the other goalscorers for UL in a facile win.

Laois man Stephen ‘Picky’ Maher scored a superb individual haul of 3-12 as DJ Carey’s IT Carlow hammered GMIT by 6-20 to 0-11, to set up that mouth-watering showdown with UL.

Mark Russell – a Tipperary native and son of former intercounty football referee, Paddy – Jack Fagan and Chris Bolger were the other IT Carlow goalscorers.

Elsewhere, nine points from Rob O’Shea were key scores as UCC beat Maynooth University by 0-22 to 0-14. All of O’Shea’s points came from placed balls as his haul was matched by Brian Molloy, the Galway senior panelist who captained the Tribesmen to the All-Ireland Under-21 final last year.

UCD thrashed Ulster University 1-25 to 0-5 to book their place in the last eight and there was an ominous display from holders Mary Immaculate College, who ran out 5-28 to 1-8 winners against Dublin IT.

Mary I booked a home quarter-final as Limerick pair Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane combined for 3-15 between them. Darragh O’Donovan and Tadhg Gallagher were the other goalscorers for Mary I.

Mary I will play NUI Galway, who went through on points difference after drawing 0-19 each with CIT. NUIG never led but kept their title hopes alive by securing a precious point.