Ulster GAA reveal plans for re-development of Casement Park

The new height, scale and capacity are all reduced from the previous stadium design

 

The re-developed Casement Park will have a capacity of 34,500 as well as handball courts and conference facilities, Ulster GAA announced today.

The announcement follows an extensive stage one community consultation process with 91per cent supportive of the project. The design, which was informed and shaped by feedback received from the local community and wider stakeholders during stage one, has a proposed capacity of 34,500 inclusive of 8,500 (approx.) standing terracing. The new height, scale and capacity are all reduced from the previous design, with the stadium envelope also being further restricted.

The complete bowl design will ensure that terracing supporters have the same level of protection from the weather and concourse facilities as all other spectators within the ground. The proposal also sets out plans for sustainable travel options with dedicated traffic and travel operations including supporter coach travel and off-site park and ride transportation.

The propsed design includes:

· Conference and banqueting facilities

· Handball courts

· Community space, including café

· Exhibition space / cultural centre

· Replacement social club

· Car parking available for use on non-match days

· Enhanced public realm to Andersonstown Road

· Dedicated traffic and travel operations including supporter coach travel and dedicated off-site park and ride transportation

