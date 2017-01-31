UCC prove much too strong for DCU-St Patrick’s in Sigerson Cup

UCC recorded a facile 3-24 to 0-10 over DCU-St Patrick’s in the Sigerson Cup first round at the DCU Sportsgrounds on Tuesday.

Spillane brothers Adrian and Killian, sons of Kerry legend Tom, kicked 3-5 between them as a St Patrick’s team containing Dublin stars Ciarán Kilkenny and Cormac Costello struggled to make the scoreline respectable, despite the best efforts of Galway’s Adrian Varley.

The home side’s loose defending and a clinical UCC forward line combined to produce a one-sided affair and just 10 minutes had elapsed when Adrian Spillane found the net to give Billy Morgan’s men a 1-7 to no score lead.

Spillane added another goal before half-time and with 14 points between the sides at the break, 2-14 to 0-6, Killian Spillane extended UCC’s lead with their third goal early in the second half.

Lively presence

Dingle’s Cathal Bambury was a lively presence throughout, contributing five points, and St Finbarr’s substitute Stephen Sherlock kicked three points in the final quarter as UCC set up a quarter-final clash with IT Carlow, who defeated IT Tralee 1-8 to 0-9 yesterday.

Meanwhile, holders UCD will meet pre-tournament favourites Ulster University in the last eight after both recorded wins.

A UCD laced with inter-county talent, including Dublin’s Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffery, eased to a 5-16 to 2-6 victory over IT Sligo at Belfield, while Ulster University were made to work for an extra-time win over Garda College in Templemore.

Goals from Ryan McHugh and Michael McEvoy in the additional period helped the Ulster outfit to a 2-15 to 0-13 win after they passed up a number of scoring chances in normal time during a tempestuous game which saw three players sent off.

Elsewhere, St Mary’s held NUIG to just one second-half point as the Belfast college reversed a three-point half-time deficit to emerge victorious, 1-9 to 1-7, booking a quarter-final date with DCU Dóchas Éireann.

ADVERTISEMENT

DIT will meet University Limerick in the last eight after the former defeated hosts Athlone IT last night, 1-13 to 0-11.