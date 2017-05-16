Tipperary in race against time to have Forde’s ban rescinded

One-match ban rules Forde out of Munster hurling quarter-final against Cork on Sunday

Ian O'Riordan

 

Tipperary could know by Tuesday whether or not Jason Forde was successful in his appeal against the one-match ban which currently rules him out of Sunday’s Munster hurling quarter-final against Cork. 

Forde was originally hit with a proposed two-match ban for his part in the clash with Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald during the league semi-final, but that was halved by the Central Hearings Committee, which still rules him out of Sunday’s game. 

Forde is entitled to have his case revisited by the Central Appeals Committee, and such is the county’s determination to have the ban overturned, it may yet go to the Disputes Resolution Authority as a last resort, if necessary.

Joe McMahon retires  

Tyrone, meanwhile, have lost one of the final links to their last All-Ireland football title in 2008 with the retirement of Joe McMahon. The 33-year-old announced his retirement on Monday after 11 seasons playing under Mickey Harte. 

McMahon, who won two All-Ireland senior medals in 2005 and 2008, was best known for his role as full-back, but later proved himself versatile in a range of positions. He also won four Ulster titles, and a senior county championship with his club Omagh in 2014. 

He missed all of last season with a groin problem and despite signalling an intent to return in 2017, he has been unable to do so. 

“The combination of injuries over the last two years and the struggle to respond to treatment to gain the fitness required at this level has compelled me to call time on my inter-county career,” he said. “I have pushed myself to the limits working closely with the Tyrone medical team, but I have to accept the reality that it is my body which is saying it’s game over. Hopefully, though, I will still be able to play with my club, Omagh St Enda’s. 

“I was very fortunate to have played with and against some of the greatest players to have graced the game and under one the GAA’s greatest managers, Mickey Harte. 

“I am so indebted to those who helped me along the way: my wife Geraldine, and I must mention my children Aoibhe, Anna and Joseph, my parents, family, friends and my club Omagh St Enda’s, my former schools Omagh CBS and St Conor’s PS and St Mary’s College Belfast.” 

Tyrone begin their Ulster championship campaign against Derry on Sunday week.

