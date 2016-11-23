Tipp’s Cathal Barrett supports tweak to hurling league format

Ian O'Riordan

Paddy Stapleton: has announced his retirement after ten years on the Tipperary senior panel. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Tipperary All Star defender Cathal Barrett has given his approval to the new Allianz Hurling League format which, on a pilot basis for 2017, will see the quarter-finals and semi-finals finish on the day the games are played, thus avoiding the need for replays. 

This will mean, should the teams still be level after two separate periods of extra time, that the game is decided by a free-taking competition, and Barrett sees no harm in that, possibly because he’s unlikely to be burdened with any of the deciding free-taking.

It means both the hurling and football league finals will be played a fortnight earlier than they have been heretofore, thus freeing up additional time for club programmes. 

“I can understand it from the view of the clubs,” says Barrett. “In fairness,if you are playing a quarter-final and it goes to a replay, the club is going back another week.

 “So it does make sense. Club lads are being pushed around in a small way. They don’t know when they’re playing, they might play a match in March and might not play another one for six months. All you can do is trial and error, see how it goes.” 

Fourth year

 Barrett, going into this fourth year on the Tipp panel, is currently recovering from an ankle ligament operation, although he expects to be back in ample time for the league.

“After winning an All-Ireland you’d think you’d be happy enough to have a break but after a couple of weeks, nearly a month, you’d be hungry enough to go again. You want to keep that winning feeling if you get me.

 “It’s no harm really, even for the mental side of things, just let the body rest, not to be draining yourself because you’d be wrecked. It does take its toll, it’s a long year, October or November through to the following September so you’d need your rest after it.” 

Meanwhile, 2016 panel member Paddy Stapleton, who didn’t feature in the All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny last September, has announced his retirement.

Stapleton was the corner back on their 2010 All-Ireland winning team. He also won a total of six Munster titles with Tipperary and was also nominated for an All Star Award in 2009, 2010 and 2014. 

“Following ten wonderful years playing senior hurling for Tipperary since first being called up by Babs Keating in 2006, which had until then been a lifelong dream, I wish to announce my retirement from the inter-county scene.

“I’d like to wish the current panel the very best of luck for 2017 and beyond. There is a great mix of youth and experience within this group and I have every faith that they will keep performing to the highest levels similar to what has been reached in recent years.”

