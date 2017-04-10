TG4 records highest ever figures for Kerry’s win over Dublin

The numbers outstripped the previous record figures recorded for last year’s final

Kerry’s Darran O’Sullivan and Jack Barry after they beat Dublin to take the Allianz Football League Division One title. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

A peak audience of 642,000 television viewers tuned in to TG4 to watch Kerry defeat Dublin in yesterday’s Allianz Football League Division One final – the highest viewing figures the station has ever had.

Last year’s decider had brought a previous record audience but that was outstripped again this year, with an average audience of 354,000 watching the match from start to finish.

Kerry’s defeat of Dublin to take the title and end their record-breaking unbeaten run took a a 37 per cent share of the available television audience, while the Division Two decider between Galway and Kildare gained 21 per cent.

The record figures come as the popular Friday night Seó Spóirt is set to finish up after 11 years – a decision critcised by presenter Dara Ó Cinnéide in February.

Next weekend the Irish language station will broadcast live coverage of the All-Ireland U21 Football Championship semi finals and the Allianz Hurling League Division One semi finals.

TG4 Sports Editor Rónán Ó Coisdealbha thanked all those involved in Nemeton TV, the production team that produced Sunday’s coverage. “We are all delighted with these all-time record viewing figures,” he said.

“It was a thrilling encounter and made for compelling viewing with the outcome in the balance until the very last kick. TG4’s TV coverage of Gaelic games this week spanned a wide range, including pioneering world-wide and free to view web coverage of provincial final’s in the EirGrid Under 21 Football Championship.”

