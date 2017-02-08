St Mary’s shock Sigerson Cup favourites DCU-Dóchas Éireann

UCD master University of Ulster challenge while UCC defeat IT Carlow after extra-time

UCD’s Mick Fitzsimons tries to dispossess UUJ’s Eoin McHugh during the Sigerson Cup quarter-final at Jordanstown. Photograph: Matt Mackey/Presseye/Inpho

UCD’s Mick Fitzsimons tries to dispossess UUJ’s Eoin McHugh during the Sigerson Cup quarter-final at Jordanstown. Photograph: Matt Mackey/Presseye/Inpho

 

St Mary’s will meet UCC in the semi-finals of the Sigerson Cup after both sides recorded extra-time victories yesterday, while UCD also progressed to the last four after a comfortable win over University of Ulster at Jordanstown.

Belfast college St Mary’s relied on a team effort led by Tyrone forward Cathal McShane as they upset hosts and pre-match favourites DCU-Dóchas Éireann, 2-14 to 2-13.

The home side, who boasted talent including Mayo pair Patrick Durcan and Diarmuid O’Connor, looked set to steal victory after coming from behind thanks to two second-half goals from Roscommon’s Enda Smith.

Despite leading at half-time (0-6 to 0-4), Mary’s were four points down late on before the visitors levelled the tie five minutes into injury-time as McShane’s late point followed an Oisín O’Neill goal in a thrilling finale.

McShane then followed up an extra-time goal from Derry’s Brian Óg McGilligan with yet another point to book St Mary’s place in the semi-finals at the Connacht GAA Centre in Bekan next week.

Paddy Tally’s side will meet UCC after they were also forced to extra-time by hosts IT Carlow last night before the Cork college managed to claim a 0-10 to 1-6 win.

Earlier in the day, Dublin forward Paul Mannion kicked seven points (six frees) as UCD coasted past 13-man University Ulster at Jordanstown, 1-18 to 0-9, with Monaghan’s Conor McCarthy scoring the only goal in the second half.

A wasteful Ulster side had Gareth McKinless and Ronan McNamee sent off –- the latter on a straight red – while UCD’s Colm Basquel was also sent marching and the Dublin forward will miss next week’s semi-final clash against the winners of today’s game between UL and DIT.

