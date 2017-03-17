St Mary’s finally get hands on MacRory Cup

Kevin Small and Daniel Bradley lead from front against St Colman’s, Newry

St Mary’s team captain Declan Cassidy. Photograph: William Cherry/Inpho

St Mary’s GS Magherafelt 0-19 St Colman’s College Newry 0-13

St Mary’s GS, Magherafelt entered the history-books yesterday when they finally laid claim to the Ulster colleges’ coveted MacRory Cup for the first time.

A stunning exhibition of finishing from Kevin Small and Daniel Bradley who pocketed 11 points between them, inspired leadership from skipper Declan Cassidy and a brace of stupendous saves from goalkeeper Odhran Lynch underpinned a memorable performance.

Ahead by 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time, St Mary’s grew in stature in the second-half, finishing with a flourish by landing four unanswered points in the last five minutes.

St Mary’s GS Magherafelt: O Lynch; C McCluskey, S Kelly, M Loughran; D Cassidy 0-1, C Devlin, E Kelly; K McCann, T Doherty 0-1; A Connolly 0-1, D Bradley 0-6 (4f), S McErlain; L Quinn 0-3, K Small 0-5, C Murphy. Subs: T McAteer 0-2 for McCann (43), M Rodgers for Connolly (58), J McCann for Kelly (58). Yellow cards: McCann (11), E Kelly (23).

St Colman’s College, Newry: M Magill; L Brown, S McCarthy, C Killen 0-1; F McElroy, M Branniff, P Fegan; C O’Neill 0-1, R Garvey; J McCartan 0-1, R O’Neill 0-4 (1f, 1’45’), E McDonnell 0-2; M McCreesh 0-1, C McConville 0-1 (f), A Gribben 0-2. Subs: E Byrne for McCreesh (34), R Carr for Braniff (37), C McCartan for Brown (48), J McKee for Killen (BC 53). Yellow cards: Garvey (31), McElroy (45).

Referee: Niall McKenna (Monaghan)

