St Brendan’s make it four Hogan Cups in a row for Kerry schools

The Killarney students go back-to-back as St Peters, Wexford’s battling best falls short

Dara Moynihan of St Brendan’s lifts the Hogan Cup at Croke Park. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Dara Moynihan of St Brendan’s lifts the Hogan Cup at Croke Park. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

 

St Brendans College, Killarney (Kerry) 0-18 St Peters College (Wexford) 0-10

St Brendans College Killarney kept the Hogan Cup in the Kingdom for the fourth consecutive year after overcoming a spirited effort by a St Peters Wexford side who kept the victors on their toes until the final whistle.

St Peters started brightly but were denied the perfect start when referee Sean Hurson disallowed a David Gouldson goal for over-carrying, inside the opening 90 seconds.

St Brendan’s settled back about their task quickly however, with seven different scorers in the first period contributing to a 10 point total. Some fine placed ball efforts from Billy Courtney and points from Donnachadh O’Sullivan were the pick of the bunch as the Killarney students went in at the interval 0-10 to 0-3 ahead.

Both sides had goal chances within 60 seconds of each other in the second period, and while St Peters did bring it to within four points at one stage, the Killarney side’s range of scoring power proved to be too much for their battling opponents.

Courtney, O’Sullivan and David Shaw all contributed four points apiece, as Barry O’Connor and Cathal Devereux carried much of the threat for St Peters.

St Brendans College: R Osborne, L McMonagle, C O’Donoghue, S O’Leary, J Griffin (0-1), M Potts, N Donohoe, B Courtney (0-4 0-3f 1 45), C Gammell, D Moynihan (0-2), D O’Sullivan (0-4), B Keane, D Shaw (0-4), M O’Shea (0-1), C Flynn (0-1).

Subs: M Devlin (0-1) for Flynn (44), M Harnett for Keane (54), E Cosgrave for Griffin (61), N McCarthy for O’Shea (62) and D Brosnan for McMonagle (63).

St Peters College: R Ryan, E O’Leary, B Maddock, D O’Keeffe, Q Saunders, C Firman, F O’Driscoll, B Deeney, R O’Connor (0-1), D Furlong, B Moore, P Barry, D Gouldson, B O’Connor (0-5 1f), C Devereux (0-4 3f).

Subs: D Lyne for Gouldson (H/T), J Devereux for Barry (57), M Codd for O’Driscoll (58) and A Breen for Furlong (63).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.