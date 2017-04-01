St Brendan’s make it four Hogan Cups in a row for Kerry schools

St Brendans College, Killarney (Kerry) 0-18 St Peters College (Wexford) 0-10

St Brendans College Killarney kept the Hogan Cup in the Kingdom for the fourth consecutive year after overcoming a spirited effort by a St Peters Wexford side who kept the victors on their toes until the final whistle.

St Peters started brightly but were denied the perfect start when referee Sean Hurson disallowed a David Gouldson goal for over-carrying, inside the opening 90 seconds.

St Brendan’s settled back about their task quickly however, with seven different scorers in the first period contributing to a 10 point total. Some fine placed ball efforts from Billy Courtney and points from Donnachadh O’Sullivan were the pick of the bunch as the Killarney students went in at the interval 0-10 to 0-3 ahead.

Both sides had goal chances within 60 seconds of each other in the second period, and while St Peters did bring it to within four points at one stage, the Killarney side’s range of scoring power proved to be too much for their battling opponents.

Courtney, O’Sullivan and David Shaw all contributed four points apiece, as Barry O’Connor and Cathal Devereux carried much of the threat for St Peters.

St Brendans College: R Osborne, L McMonagle, C O’Donoghue, S O’Leary, J Griffin (0-1), M Potts, N Donohoe, B Courtney (0-4 0-3f 1 45), C Gammell, D Moynihan (0-2), D O’Sullivan (0-4), B Keane, D Shaw (0-4), M O’Shea (0-1), C Flynn (0-1).

Subs: M Devlin (0-1) for Flynn (44), M Harnett for Keane (54), E Cosgrave for Griffin (61), N McCarthy for O’Shea (62) and D Brosnan for McMonagle (63).

St Peters College: R Ryan, E O’Leary, B Maddock, D O’Keeffe, Q Saunders, C Firman, F O’Driscoll, B Deeney, R O’Connor (0-1), D Furlong, B Moore, P Barry, D Gouldson, B O’Connor (0-5 1f), C Devereux (0-4 3f).

Subs: D Lyne for Gouldson (H/T), J Devereux for Barry (57), M Codd for O’Driscoll (58) and A Breen for Furlong (63).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone)