Small Semple Stadium crowd watch Munster hurlers beat Ulster

Munster 3-21 Ulster 0-15

Less than 100 fans were present for Saturday’s first interprovincial hurling semi-final between Leinster and Connacht and the crowd present for Sunday’s Munster-Ulster clash barely rose above that figure.

Apathy has unfortunately gripped the competition again but those present at Semple Stadium today did witness a haul of 1-7 from Tipperary’s Seamus Callanan, captain of Munster and man-of-the-match in September’s All-Ireland final victory over Kilkenny.

Munster, managed by Clare’s Anthony Daly, had little difficulty in scoring a big win and their final clash with Leinster has been tipped to go ahead next Thursday evening, under lights in Thurles or at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

Tipp’s Mikey Breen netted a first half goal to help separate the sides at the break before Munster pulled away in the second period.

Callanan netted in the 40th minute following a defensive error before Waterford’s Bennett brothers combined for a goal in stoppage time, Shane providing Stephen for the finish.

Munster led by 1-10 to 0-7 at half-time, two Barry Nash points after his introduction opening up a six-point interval margin approaching the interval.

Ulster did have a fine first half performance from Armagh’s Conor Corvan, a late call-up to the starting line-up who registered three points from play.

But Munster, overall, had the more classy operators and had little difficulty in keeping their opponents at arm’s length.

Callanan had four pointed frees in the first half, with Breen adding a point to his early goal.

Aside from Corvan, Antrim’s Ciarán Clarke was another to show up well for Ulster in the first half, scoring three of his four points from placed balls.

But Munster outscored Ulster by 2-11 to 0-8 in the second half to book their place in this week’s decider.

Munster: A Nash (Cork); B Coughlan (Waterford), J Barry (Tipperary), N Connors (Waterford); D Byrnes (Limerick) (0-1), C Dillon (Clare), S Fives (Waterford); M Breen (Tipperary) (1-1), J Barron (Waterford); S Dowling (Limerick) (0-1), Shane Bennett (Waterford) (0-1), D McCormack (Tipperary) (0-1); J O’Dwyer (Tipperary) (0-2), S Callanan (Tipperary) (1-7, 0-6f), D Reidy (Clare) (0-1).

Subs: A Shanagher (Clare) for Dowling (25), B Nash (Limerick) (0-4) for Shane Bennett (25), Tom Murnane (Kerry) (0-1) for Barron (h.t.), P Maher (Tipperary) (0-1) for Fives (h.t.), Stephen Bennett (Waterford) (1-0) for McCormack (ht), Dowling for O’Dwyer (45), Shane Bennett for Reidy (45), McCormack for Breen (51), Fives for Coughlan (55), Barron for Dillon (55).

Ulster: S Keith (Down); S McCrory (Antrim), P Burke (Antrim), J McManus (Down); N McAuley (Antrim), C Woods (Down) (0-01), C Taggart (Down); E Campbell (Antrim), Ciarán Johnston (Antrim); C Corvan (Armagh) (0-3) N McKenna (Antrim) (0-1), D Toner (Down); Conor Johnston (Antrim), J Dillon (Antrim), C Clarke (Antrim) (0-7, 6f).

Subs: C O’Prey (Down) (0-2, 1f) for Ciarán Johnston (26), D Cullen (Donegal) (0-1) for Toner (33), J Corvan (Armagh) for Taggart (46), A Grant (Derry) for C Corvan (47), P Henry (Derry) for Conor Johnston (49), C O’Connell (Antrim) for Keith (52), C Devlin (Armagh) for Dillon (52), S Renaghan (Armagh) for Cullen (55), Ciarán Johnston for J McManus (56).

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny)