Sligo keep their under-21 dream alive

Darragh Cummins was the inspiration for Sligo’s victory which sees them reach the Connacht final

Sligo’s dream of a first-ever Connacht U-21 title is still alive after they overcame Roscommon with a power-packed second half display in the semi final at Kiltoom. Photo: Inpho

Roscommon 0-13 Sligo 1-13

Jodie O’Reilly grabbed the crucial goal in the 46th minute when he flicked Kyle Cawley’s cross to the net. Midfield powerhouse Darragh Cummins was the inspiration for Sligo’s victory with a barnstorming display which yielded four points from play.

Backed by the wind Roscommon should have been further ahead than 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time after shooting seven first-half wides. However, the home team had reason to thank their goalkeeper Shane Mannion for a marvellous block to deny Jodie O’Reilly from the one clear-cut goal chance of the half in the 13th minute.

John Gannon opened the scoring for Roscommon in the second minute and Paddy O’Connor equalised from a free seven minutes later. Hubert Darcy and O’Connor swapped frees before Mannion saved from O’Reilly. Stephen Connolly nudged Sligo into the lead only for Darcy to equalise in the 17th minute. The home team enjoyed a productive spell between the 19th and 27th minutes which yielded points from Jamie Fahy, Darcy and Conor McKeon. O’Connor kept Sligo in touch with a point from a free just before the interval.

Sligo, who had five seniors in their line-up, always kept Roscommon at arm’s length in a tense finale.

SLIGO: D Cafferkey; E McGuinness, L Nicholson, M Gordon; G O’Kelly-Lynch, P McNamara, S Power; D Cummins (0-4), P Kilcoyne; A McLoughlin, L Gaughan (0-1), S Connolly (0-1); K Cawley, P O’Connor (0-4, 4f), J O’Reilly (1-1).

Subs: S Carbine (0-1) for Connolly (37), J Perry (0-1) for McLoughlin (45), N Mullen for McGuinness (55), M Clarke for Perry (bc) (64), F Cawley for O’Reilly (65).

ROSCOMMON: S Mannion (0-1, 45); J Connaughton, K Beirne, M Richardson; S Conroy, A Lyons, L Daly; G Keenan, H Darcy (0-5, 5f); B Stack J Gannon (0-1), C Payne; B Kelly (0-1), C McKeon (0-4, 3f), J Fahy (0-1).

Subs J Fetherston for Keenan (37), C Callinan for Fahy (37), A Brogan for Gannon (43), T Butler for Payne (48), D Connaughton for Daly (52).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo).

