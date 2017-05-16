Sky Sports to show 20 GAA fixtures during 2017 summer

Broadcaster has exclusive rights to 14 games including potential Kilkenny-Wexford clash

Kilkenny’s potential trip to play Wexford in the Leinster hurling championship semi-finals will be televised exclusively on Sky Sports. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Sky Sports have revealed their fixture list for this summer’s All-Ireland football and hurling championships.

And the broadcaster will be showing 20 games between June and September - 14 of which they will air exclusively.

Among those fixtures is Kilkenny’s likely trip to play Wexford in the Leinster Senior hurling championship semi-finals - a crunch clash between the Cats and Davy Fitzgerald’s resurgent side on Saturday, June 10th.

Sky also have exclusive rights to two of the All-Irleand football quarter-finals on Saturday August 6th, one of which is likely to see defending champions Dublin make a bid for the last four, with the Ulster champions playing in the other.

Sky’s summer of GAA coverage ends with All-Ireland football final on September 17th.

Sky Sports GAA fixtures 2017:

Exclusive to Sky Sports

Saturday, June 3rd

7.00pm Dublin v Carlow/Wexford (LSFC QF)

Sunday, June 4th

4.00pm Clare v Limerick (MSHC Semi-Final)

Saturday, June 10th

7.00pm Kilkenny v Wexford/Group Team (LSHC Semi-Final)

Saturday, June 17th

7.00pm Kildare/Laois/Longford v Meath/Louth Wicklow (LSFC Semi-Final)

Exclusive to Sky Sports

Saturday, July 1st

7.00pm Football or Hurling Qualifier

Saturday, July 8th

7.00pm Football or Hurling Qualifier

Saturday, July 15th

5.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 3b

7.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 3b

Saturday, July 22nd

5.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 4a

7.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 4a

Saturday, July 29th

5.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 4b

7.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 4b

Exclusive to Sky Sports

Saturday, August 5th

4.00pm All-Ireland Football Quarter-Final

6.00pm All-Ireland Football Quarter-Final

Semi Final & Final

Sunday, August 6th

3.30pm All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final

Sunday, August 13th

3.30pm All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final

Sunday, August 20th

3.30pm All-Ireland Football Semi-Final

Sunday, August 27th

3.30pm All-Ireland Football Semi-Final

Sunday, September 3rd

3.30pm All-Ireland Hurling Final

Sunday, September 17th

3.30pm All-Ireland Football Final

