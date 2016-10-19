Séamus McEneaney is the new Wexford football manager

Séamus McEneaney has been announced as the new Wexford senior football manager.

The former Monaghan and Meath manager will take over from David Power who stepped aside after two years in charge.

Wexford had a hugely disappointing national league campaign under Power, having been relegated to Division Four in 2015, they failed in their bid to get an immediate return, which was expected.

The county also failed to deliver in the championship. Losing out disappointingly to Kildare in the provincial quarter-final, before being eliminated outright by Fermanagh in the Qualifiers.

Monaghan native McEneaney will know that the number one priority will be to achieve promotion back to Division Three. While in the championship Wexford have been drawn against Carlow with the eventual winners coming up against reigning Leinster and All-Ireland champions Dublin.