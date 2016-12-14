Roisín Jordan outlines vision for major new stadium in Tyrone

Tyrone county chairwoman Roisín Jordan last night revealed her bold vision for a major new GAA stadium in the county.

She told delegates at annual convention in Garvaghey that the county should aspire to having its own ultra-modern facility.

Healy Park, where Tyrone play their home games, is owned by Omagh St Enda’s, who have enjoyed a smooth-running partnership with the county board for many years.

“I believe Tyrone GAA should be looking to the future and their aspiration should be to build their own stadium,” said Jordan, who was returned for a third term.

“It would take a number of years for this to be completed but I believe a debate sooner rather than later should take place.

“It will not happen overnight and just to give you a time-frame, in September 2017 the New Cusack Stand will have been opened 22 years, with the fourth phase opened in 2005 by the then President Sean Kelly.

“This will give you an idea how quickly 20 years can pass. This will not happen straight away but I believe that it will happen.”

She did not suggest a location for the project, but cited Tyrone’s geographical location in the heart of Ulster as a major strategic asset.

“A Tyrone stadium could be self-funding and also provide us with a possible income after expenses are met. Tyrone is the most centrally placed county in Ulster and one of the most progressive, and a stadium built near a main arterial route would be ideal.

Can-do attitude

“Ten years ago if we had not the people with drive an initiative, Garvaghey would not have happened. We have a can-do attitude.”

Jordan, who is the GAA’s only county chairwoman, also said Tyrone should be proactive in responding to this week’s announcement by the Republic’s Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan that sports organisations will face funding cuts if they do not comply with a gender quota which will require 30 per cent of board members to be women by 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If it affects Croke Park it will have a knock-on effect right down the line. For Tyrone to meet this quota we would need to elect another female,” she said.

Jordan added that in her two years as chairperson, the past two weeks have been the most difficult, with the tragic deaths of three young Tyrone GAA players.

“In my last two years, the majority of my time has been enjoyable but my last two weeks have probably been the hardest. I have attended three clubs who have been struck with tragedy – Drumragh, Fintona and Drumquin.

“If there is one positive to be taken from it, it was to witness the strong support the families got from the GAA fraternity. Visiting the homes and funerals, It was so hard not to be affected. I ask you to remember the families in your prayers.”