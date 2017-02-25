Players react with fury as Congress pass ‘Super 8’ motion

‘So out of touch, just shows championship isn’t only structural issue within the GAA’

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Eamon Donoghue

GAA Congress have voted in favour of the ‘Super 8’. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

GAA Congress have voted in favour of the ‘Super 8’. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

The GAA Congress this morning passed the motion to replace the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals with a ‘Super 8’ round-robin format - despite both the club and county player bodies being overwhelmingly against the motion. 

Nevertheless every GAA player in the country had a combined vote of one, and the motion passed with ease - 76 per cent in favour, with only two speakers addressing the floor in opposition .

The news however has not gone down well with the players. With Clare dual player Podge Collins leading the cast of current and former inter county players who have been venting their fury on social media (not to mention the club players). 

“Super 8 is in!What a load of sh**e...More games to delay club champs, more money for GAA, would they not just do a Super 32 altogether”, the 2013 hurling All Star tweeted.

“Ridiculous... disappointing... farcical” - Here’s some of the rest of the player twitter reaction:

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.