Philly McMahon banned for Dublin’s championship opener

Dublin footballer Philly McMahon has received a one-game ban for ‘using abusive language’ towards the referee during his side’s league final defeat to Kerry.

The ban means that McMahon will miss Dublin’s Leinster’s SFC opener against Carlow on June 3rd.

McMahon attended a meeting of the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) last night after he had been charged by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) – a charge he did not accept.

The referee during the game, Paddy Neilan, did not sanction McMahon for the offence but he was charged retrospectively.