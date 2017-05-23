Philly McMahon banned for Dublin’s championship opener

29-year-old received one-game ban for abusive language towards referee in league final

Philly McMahon has received a one-game ban for abusive language during the league final. Photo: Inpho

Philly McMahon has received a one-game ban for abusive language during the league final. Photo: Inpho

 

Dublin footballer Philly McMahon has received a one-game ban for ‘using abusive language’ towards the referee during his side’s league final defeat to Kerry.

The ban means that McMahon will miss Dublin’s Leinster’s SFC opener against Carlow on June 3rd.

McMahon attended a meeting of the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) last night after he had been charged by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) – a charge he did not accept.

The referee during the game, Paddy Neilan, did not sanction McMahon for the offence but he was charged retrospectively.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.