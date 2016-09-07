Paul Geaney and Austin Gleeson pick up August player of the month awards

Kerry and Waterford stars both helped their sides to All-Ireland semi-final appearances

 

Kerry’s Paul Geaney and Waterford’s Austin Gleeson have been named the GAA/GPA players of the month for August.

Both Geaney and Gleeson starred as their counties made it to the semi-finals of the All-Ireland football and hurling championships.

Geaney scored three points for the Kingdom in their 2-16 to 0-11 quarter-final win over Clare on July 31st, but despite scoring 1-4 in the semi-final epic against Dublin couldn’t prevent his side being beaten 0-22 to 2-14 by the defending champions.

21-year-old Gleeson meanwhile was a talismanic figure for Waterford as they took Kilkenny to a semi-final replay.

The first semi-final was drawn 0-24 to 1-21 before the Cats edged out the Deise 2-19 to 2-17 in the replay.

