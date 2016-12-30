Paul Galvin seeks to join Dublin side St Oliver Plunkett

Three-time All Star and footballer of the year in 2009 Paul Galvin is expected to move from south side club Kilmacud Crokes to St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh on the Navan Road.

The 37-year-old transferred from Lixnaw to Kilmacud Crokes to play hurling at end of May this year as he was resident in the Dublin 4 area.

He never played football with the Crokes and only played a few hurling games with the club due to work commitments.

Transfer application

However a source within Oliver Plunkett’s has confirmed that Paul Galvin has applied to join their senior set-up and that his transfer application is with the Dublin County Board and they are expected to deal with the matter early in the 2017.

He will be joining the Brogan brothers, Bernard, Alan and Paul, at the Navan Road club and he will be able to play football and hurling if the transfer is granted.

The Brogans would be very familiar with Galvin both on and off the field and their mother hails from Listowel just less than 10 miles from where Paul Galvin was born in Lixnaw.

Plunkett’s have been runners-up three times in the Dublin SFC, in 2008, 2011 and 2014, and are hungry to win one and that may well be the reason Paul Galvin would be considered to strengthen their squad as he still has a lot to offer at club level despite his age.