Páirc Uí Chaoimh will not be ready to host Munster finals

Delays in the final commissioning works at the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium have forced the Cork county board to cancel their scheduled hosting of both the Munster championship football and hurling finals next month.

Both games were set for the revamped Cork venue, beginning with Cork against Kerry in the Munster football final on Sunday July 2nd, and the Munster hurling final a week later, where the winners of this Sunday’s semi-final between Cork and Waterford will play Clare.

According to a statement issued today by the Cork county board, the scheduled handover date of June 18th would not now be met: “There are still some commissioning works to be completed and these will be finished by July 7th. The first game in the new stadium will take place in mid July.”

Cork county board chairman Ger Lane was admittedly disappointed but remained hopeful could host a major championship match before the summer is out: “Clearly we are disappointed but we want everything to be pristine before the stadium hosts its first major games. We want to be certain that all the expectations for this tremendous new facility will be fully met and we are satisfied that this will be the case by mid July.”

The Munster football final will now likely be re-fixed for Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, as Kerry and Cork operate off a home-away basis, while the Munster hurling final is likely to go to Semple Stadium, these venues yet to be confirmed by the Munster Council.

Speaking to the Irish Times last month, Bob Ryan, the chairman of the stadium steering committee, expressed his confidence that the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh would be opened on time.

“Hopefully,” said Ryan. “That’s the plan, anyway. We’d hope to have a few games here this summer. But it all comes down to the vagaries of sport, too.

“So we’ll see. We’ll be ready, whatever happens. They are due to hand it over on June 18th. They have challenges, we know they have challenges. But the pressure is fiercely on to have it done for that date.”

The final bill on the revamp is expected to come in just a shade below €80m. A combination of grants from the government, Croke Park and the Munster Council – as well as €10m from the Cork county board itself – has made up the funding so far, with the intention that a shortfall of around €13m will be made up through the sale of 2,100 premium level seats.