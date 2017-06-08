Pádraic Maher: Tipperary players laugh at rumours

Defender believes some of commentary on Cathal Barrett was ‘ridiculous’ and ‘personal’

Ian O'Riordan

Pádraic Maher: says criticism has helped bring the Tipperary squad together. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Pádraic Maher: says criticism has helped bring the Tipperary squad together. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

 

Pádraic Maher has described as “ridiculous” some of the rumour and scrutiny surrounding fellow defender Cathal Barrett’s dismissal from the Tipperary hurling panel in the aftermath of their Munster quarter-final defeat to Cork.

While Tipperary confirmed Barrett was dropped for disciplinary reasons, Maher believes some of the commentary on the matter was personal – and their way of dealing with it was to laugh it off.

“When it’s that ridiculous and people are going that personal into people’s lives, it’s tough for lads,” he said. “But I think the way it’s gone now, as players we are just using it in the dressing-room as a bit of a skit, and a laugh, because that’s how bad it’s gone.

“I think that’s all you can do. You can’t do anything else about it, just laugh it off and move forward. We are not going to be wasting energy on ridiculous stuff or stuff that’s not real or hasn’t happened. We are just looking forward again and hopefully look it makes us tighter as a group. At this stage we are looking forward to the first of July now.”

Back on track

While admitting the loss to Cork was a “right kick in the arse”, Maher has little doubt Tipperary can get back on track to defend their All-Ireland, with or without Barrett: “It is a decision between Mick (Ryan) and Cathal and we respect the decision. I can’t comment because I don’t honestly know. We were just told that he was off the panel now and that’s all we know.

“So I suppose it’s been a disruptive few weeks, but we’ve got back training now thank god and we are looking ahead to the All-Ireland series.

“As players, it’s not nice, but we just move on. If we are going to waste all of our energy on stuff like that then we are not going to be at anything in the qualifiers.

“People seem to think there is always an excuse as to why we lose a match. It’s never the fact that Cork were better than us on the day. It’s a bit strange and it’s unfortunate. We’d rather be playing Waterford now in a Munster semi-final but that’s not the way it will be. We’ve a big three or four weeks ahead of us now. If anything this is after bringing the group closer together.

“Part of it is social media really. When I came on the panel first it was nowhere like it is now. I don’t know what it is, I think it goes back to people always think there is something wrong in the camp when we lose a game, which again is ridiculous at this stage.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.