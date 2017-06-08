Pádraic Maher: Tipperary players laugh at rumours

Pádraic Maher has described as “ridiculous” some of the rumour and scrutiny surrounding fellow defender Cathal Barrett’s dismissal from the Tipperary hurling panel in the aftermath of their Munster quarter-final defeat to Cork.

While Tipperary confirmed Barrett was dropped for disciplinary reasons, Maher believes some of the commentary on the matter was personal – and their way of dealing with it was to laugh it off.

“When it’s that ridiculous and people are going that personal into people’s lives, it’s tough for lads,” he said. “But I think the way it’s gone now, as players we are just using it in the dressing-room as a bit of a skit, and a laugh, because that’s how bad it’s gone.

“I think that’s all you can do. You can’t do anything else about it, just laugh it off and move forward. We are not going to be wasting energy on ridiculous stuff or stuff that’s not real or hasn’t happened. We are just looking forward again and hopefully look it makes us tighter as a group. At this stage we are looking forward to the first of July now.”

Back on track

While admitting the loss to Cork was a “right kick in the arse”, Maher has little doubt Tipperary can get back on track to defend their All-Ireland, with or without Barrett: “It is a decision between Mick (Ryan) and Cathal and we respect the decision. I can’t comment because I don’t honestly know. We were just told that he was off the panel now and that’s all we know.

“So I suppose it’s been a disruptive few weeks, but we’ve got back training now thank god and we are looking ahead to the All-Ireland series.

“As players, it’s not nice, but we just move on. If we are going to waste all of our energy on stuff like that then we are not going to be at anything in the qualifiers.

“People seem to think there is always an excuse as to why we lose a match. It’s never the fact that Cork were better than us on the day. It’s a bit strange and it’s unfortunate. We’d rather be playing Waterford now in a Munster semi-final but that’s not the way it will be. We’ve a big three or four weeks ahead of us now. If anything this is after bringing the group closer together.

“Part of it is social media really. When I came on the panel first it was nowhere like it is now. I don’t know what it is, I think it goes back to people always think there is something wrong in the camp when we lose a game, which again is ridiculous at this stage.”