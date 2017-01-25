Munster Hurling League: Cork set up Limerick final date

Strong second-half showing sees off challenge of Clare

Clare’s Cian Dillon and Michael O’Halloran of Cork in action in the Munster Senior Hurling League match at Sixmilebridge. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Clare 0-15 Cork 0-19

Cork will meet Limerick in next weekend’s Munster Hurling League final following a four-point victory over Clare at Sixmilebridge on Wednesday night.

Though playing with a strong breeze, Clare only led by a point at half-time break,0-9 to 0-8. Aaron Cunningham for the hosts, grabbed the game’s opening score, a point, inside 20 seconds. Cork replied with a Daniel Kearney score before Clare opened a three-point lead by the eighth minute, with three from Cathal O’Connell.

However Cork drew level at 0-4 apiece with Conor Lehane (two) and Shane O’Keefe hitting the target. The sides were level on three further occasions before the break, and then Bobby Duggan pointed in injury time to give Clare the lead.

Resurgent Cork

O’Connell from a free put Clare two ahead shortly after the break but a resurgent Cork managed the wind advantage better than their opponents. A Conor Lehane point 16 minutes in, gave the visitors the lead (0-12 to 0-11) for the first time.

Cork and laid down the grounds for the win when they hit five unanswered score over a seven-minute period and with seven minutes remaining they led by 0-17 to 0-12. Bobby Duggan pulled one back for Clare but Cork points by goalkeeper Declan Dalton and Tim O’Mahoney saw them home. Duggan and Seadna Morey hit late Clare points and Duggan’s 20 metre free was saved on the line by Cormac Murphy.

CORK: D Dalton (0-2, one free); J Sheehan, D Griffin, C O’Sullivan; K Burke, C Joyce (capt), C Murphy (0-1); M Ellis, P Haughney; S O’Keeffe (0-2), M O’Halloran (0-1), D Brosnan (0-1); L Meade, C Lehane (0-8, four frees), D Kearney (0-3).

Subs: S McDonnell for Meade (33 mins, inj), T O’Mahony (0-1) for Haughney (53 mins), D O’Driscoll for O’Halloran (69 mins),

CLARE: A Fahy; J McCarthy, C Dillon (capt), S Morey (0-1); J Shanahan, C Ryan, B Bugler; S Golden (0-2), C Galvin; A Cunningham (0-2), C Malone, P Duggan; B Duggan (0-4, three frees), A Shanagher, C O’Connell (0-6, five frees).

Subs: D Fitzgerald for Ryan, E Qurke for Galvin, D Reidy for P Duggan (all half-time), C O’Donnell for O’Connell (46 mins), B O’Gorman for Shanahan (52 mins).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).

