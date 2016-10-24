Munster Council deny influencing venue for Tipperary football final

The Munster Council has denied influencing the venue for Sunday’s Tipperary football final. Semple Stadium in Thurles might have been the preferred venue for the meeting of Loughmore-Castleiney against Moyle Rovers, but instead it will host Sunday’s Munster club hurling championship quarter-final between Thurles Sarsfields and Waterford champions Ballygunner (2.0).

The football final, meanwhile, is fixed for Leahy Park in Cashel (2.30), but according to a spokesperson for the Munster Council, that decision was down to the Tipperary county board.

“At no stage did we ask or seek to influence the location of the Tipperary football final,” he said. “It was a matter entirely for the Tipperary county board. The football final was fixed for Cashel, and Thurles at all stages was available for the hurling.”

Thurles Sarsfields beat Kiladangan in the Tipperary club hurling final earlier this month to claim a 35th title, and the first three in succession since the 1960s:

Loughmore-Castleiney ended Clonmel Commercials reign as Munster senior football champions to book their place in Sunday’s football final, while Moyle Rovers, last year’s runners-up dished out a heavy 4-14 to 0-6 defeat to Kilsheelan-Kilcash.