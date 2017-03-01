Michael Murphy: Super 8 does little for fixtures problem

Donegal forward says issue is ‘demoralising’ for intercounty and club players

Ian O'Riordan

Michael Murphy in action against Dublin in the Allianz League. The Donegal forward says the pace of the competition has risen over the past few years. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho/Presseye

Michael Murphy in action against Dublin in the Allianz League. The Donegal forward says the pace of the competition has risen over the past few years. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho/Presseye

 

The decision to add the “Super 8” phase to the All-Ireland football championship will do little to address the GAA’s enduring fixture congestion, says Michael Murphy.

“The Super 8, for me personally, is not really getting to the crux of the scenario,” says Murphy. “If you look at the National League over the last two or three years, for me, personally, the level and the pace has just gone through the roof.  And the games have been of a very, very high quality.

Thirst

“And there is a thirst and a desire for that football. But the fixture list throughout the year is just not being addressed, for the club footballer, and the county footballer, and for everybody as a whole.

“If that’s not addressed, it’s going to get very demoralising for everyone, year on year. Bringing the All-Ireland forward will help, and I think we could still play the All-Ireland on the August Bank Holiday.

“A master fixture plan needs to be drawn up. I just don’t know if you can have the provincial thing, the national league, plus potentially the Super 8. One of those three things will have to go.

“The want is there, from county players. Of course we speak about it. We were speaking about it on Sunday, before the (Dublin) game. We want to play with our club, so let’s try to make to happen.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.