Michael Murphy: Super 8 does little for fixtures problem

The decision to add the “Super 8” phase to the All-Ireland football championship will do little to address the GAA’s enduring fixture congestion, says Michael Murphy.

“The Super 8, for me personally, is not really getting to the crux of the scenario,” says Murphy. “If you look at the National League over the last two or three years, for me, personally, the level and the pace has just gone through the roof. And the games have been of a very, very high quality.

Thirst

“And there is a thirst and a desire for that football. But the fixture list throughout the year is just not being addressed, for the club footballer, and the county footballer, and for everybody as a whole.

“If that’s not addressed, it’s going to get very demoralising for everyone, year on year. Bringing the All-Ireland forward will help, and I think we could still play the All-Ireland on the August Bank Holiday.

“A master fixture plan needs to be drawn up. I just don’t know if you can have the provincial thing, the national league, plus potentially the Super 8. One of those three things will have to go.

“The want is there, from county players. Of course we speak about it. We were speaking about it on Sunday, before the (Dublin) game. We want to play with our club, so let’s try to make to happen.”