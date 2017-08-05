MFC round-up: Kerry, Cavan and Derry claim semi-final slots

Reigning Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Champions Kerry booked their place in the All-Ireland semi-finals, along with Cavan and Derry following Saturday’s action.

Kerry always looked good in their 1-22 to 2-9 win over Louth at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Ciarán Keenan netted for Louth just before half-time, but Kerry led by 1-11 to 1-5 at half-time.

Eoghan Callaghan claimed Louth’s second goal to leave a six-point gap 10 minutes after the restart, but Kerry continued to impress.

The Kingdom pushed 10 points clear after 48 minutes, with David Clifford and Ryan O’Neill among those on target.

John Gallagher kept Louth in touch from frees, but Kerry had done enough to advance to the last-four.

Cavan will take on Kerry next, after their 1-11 to 0-11 win over Galway in Carrick-on-Shannon.

A 55th-minute Oisín Pierson goal proved key, in a game which was tight throughout.

Galway led by 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time and moved three points clear thanks to the efforts of Darragh Silke.

However, Cavan worked hard to take a three-point win, with scores from Pierson and Cian Madden vital in this Breffni County win.

Derry edged Sligo by the minimum margin on a 1-13 to 0-15 score-line, following a keenly contested encounter at Seán Mac Cumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

The sides were tied on the stroke of 60 minutes with Red Óg Murphy firing his 11th point, before Derry came good in injury-time.

Paddy Quigg was on target, and although an Oisín McWilliams effort looked over the bar, the effort was disallowed, as the Oak Leafers held out by the minimum.

Sligo led by 0-10 to 0-6 at half-time, with Murphy outstanding. A 43rd-minute Richie Mullan goal put Derry one-point ahead, before a titanic finish.

The winners will face either Dublin or Clare next. Those counties meet in the last of the quarter-finals in Portlaoise on Monday.