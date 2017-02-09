MacEochaidh’s goals help Coláiste Eoin to Dublin hurling title

DUBLIN SCHOOLS SENIOR ‘A’ HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

COLÁISTE EOIN………………………………… 3-8

ARDSCOIL RÍS………………………………….. 1-10

A first-half goal blitz from Coláiste Eoin was crucial at Abbotstown yesterday afternoon, as the gaelscoil secured the Dublin Schools Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship at the expense of previous winners Ardscoil Rís.

Their Griffith Avenue opponents were hoping to claim their third consecutive title at this grade, but they suffered an early setback in the form of a scrambled Tomás Mac Eochaidh goal for the southside school.

The dead-ball accuracy of full-forward Sean Currie helped Ardscoil to stay in touch, before quickfire goals by Eoghan Mac Giolla Phádraig and the impressive Mac Eochaidh helped the Booterstown outfit to open up a sizeable gap.

A superb Currie finish from a 20th-minute penalty moved Ardscoil back into contention, but thanks to Dara de Poire’s second score of the half, Eoin were six points in front at the break (3-5 to 1-5). Upon the resumption, Ardscoil cut their deficit in half with unanswered efforts by Currie (two) and John Walsh, but they also spurned some promising opportunities on goal.

Indeed, Eoin eventually settled again with points from substitute Séamus Ó Fiachna and Mac Eochaidh (free), and even though the reliable Currie (a 2016 Dublin minor) increased his personal tally to 1-8, an insurance score by the influential de Poire ensured that Coláiste Eoin will now progress to the Leinster Senior ‘B’ competition.

COLÁISTE EOIN: E Mac Giobúin; C Mac Dáibhéid, M Ó Treasaigh, R Ó Gallachoir; C Ó Sé, P Ó Broin, O Ó Siochrú; D de Poire (0-3, 1f, 1 ‘65’), J Ó hAirtnéada; S Ó Cinnseallaigh, D Ó Floinn (0-1), E Mac Giolla Phádraig (1-0); F Ó Drisceoil, F Ó Ceallaigh (0-1), T Mac Eochaidh (2-2, 0-2f). Subs: C Ó Catháin for Ó Broin (28), S Ó Fiachna (0-1) for Ó Cinnseallaigh (h-t), P Puirséil for Ó Ceallaigh (57), D Ó Dúgáin for Mac Eochaidh (60).

ARDSCOIL RÍS: S O’Leary; A Gilroy, L Stacey, D Keogh; M Murphy, D Levins, J Higgins; B McHugh, R O’Sullivan; T O’Flaherty, E O’Neill, M Sweeney; S Lambe, S Currie (1-8, 1-0 pen, 0-7f), J Walsh (0-2). Sub: T Keogh for Gilroy (59).

Referee: L O’Connell (Dublin).