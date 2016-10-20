Longlist for eir Sports Sports Book of the year revealed
Paul O’Connell’s autobiography ‘The Battle’ among the 20 nominations for award
Inaugral winner of the eir Sport Sports Book of the Year John Leonard. Photograph: Inpho
The 20 nominations for the eir Sport Sports Book of the year have been announced.
Among those longlisted are Ireland and Munster legend Paul O’Connell’s autobiography ‘The Battle,’ and Kieran Donaghy’s autobiography, ‘What do you think of that?’
Last year’s inaugral winner was ‘Dub Sub Confidential,’ written by former Dublin goalkeeper John Leonard.
The final shortlist will be announced on Monday November 28th, with the overall winner announced in Dublin in early December.
eir Sports Sports Book of the Year longlist:
Win or Learn - John Kavanagh - Paul Dollery
The Battle - Paul O’Connell - Paul O’Connell
Blood, Sweat & McAteer -Jason McAteer
The Best is Yet to Come - Alan O’Mara
Spirit of ‘58 - Evan Marshall
Full Throttle - Liam Beckett
Coolmore Stud - Alan Conway
Jack Charlton: The Authorised Biography - Colin Young
My Life In Rugby - Donal Lenihan
Front Up, Rise Up - Gerry Thornley
The Heart and Soul of Kerry Football - Weeshie Fogarty
Rob Heffernan’s autobiography, Walking Tall - Rob Heffernan
Everything to Play For: 99 Poems about Sport - John McAuliffe
Out Of Control - Cathal McCarron with Christy O’Connor
What do you think of that? - Kieran Donaghy
Retired: What happens to footballers when the game’s up? - Alan Gernon
Blood, sweat, triumph and tears - John Scally
Hand on Heart - Ken McGrath & Michael Moynihan
Second City - Neal Horgan
Man tests - The misadventures of an endurance fanatic - Graham Little