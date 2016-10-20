Longlist for eir Sports Sports Book of the year revealed

Paul O’Connell’s autobiography ‘The Battle’ among the 20 nominations for award

Inaugral winner of the eir Sport Sports Book of the Year John Leonard. Photograph: Inpho

The 20 nominations for the eir Sport Sports Book of the year have been announced.

Among those longlisted are Ireland and Munster legend Paul O’Connell’s autobiography ‘The Battle,’ and Kieran Donaghy’s autobiography, ‘What do you think of that?’

Last year’s inaugral winner was ‘Dub Sub Confidential,’ written by former Dublin goalkeeper John Leonard.

The final shortlist will be announced on Monday November 28th, with the overall winner announced in Dublin in early December.

eir Sports Sports Book of the Year longlist:

Win or Learn - John Kavanagh - Paul Dollery

The Battle - Paul O’Connell - Paul O’Connell

Blood, Sweat & McAteer -Jason McAteer

The Best is Yet to Come - Alan O’Mara

Spirit of ‘58 - Evan Marshall

Full Throttle - Liam Beckett

Coolmore Stud - Alan Conway

Jack Charlton: The Authorised Biography - Colin Young

My Life In Rugby - Donal Lenihan

Front Up, Rise Up - Gerry Thornley

The Heart and Soul of Kerry Football - Weeshie Fogarty

Rob Heffernan’s autobiography, Walking Tall - Rob Heffernan

Everything to Play For: 99 Poems about Sport - John McAuliffe

Out Of Control - Cathal McCarron with Christy O’Connor

What do you think of that? - Kieran Donaghy

Retired: What happens to footballers when the game’s up? - Alan Gernon

Blood, sweat, triumph and tears - John Scally

Hand on Heart - Ken McGrath & Michael Moynihan

Second City - Neal Horgan

Man tests - The misadventures of an endurance fanatic - Graham Little

