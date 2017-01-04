Liam Rushe sent off as Dublin overcome Carlow

Goals from Cian O’Sullivan and Alex Quinn help experimental Dubs lineout prevail

Updated: 19 minutes ago

Dublin’s Cian O’Sullivan scores a goal against Carlow during the Walsh Cup clash at Parnell Park. Photograph: Luke Duffy/Inpho

Dublin’s Cian O’Sullivan scores a goal against Carlow during the Walsh Cup clash at Parnell Park. Photograph: Luke Duffy/Inpho

 

Dublin 2-17 Carlow 1-13

Goals in either half from senior debutant Cian O’Sullivan and substitute Alex Quinn helped Dublin account for Carlow by seven points in their Walsh Cup encounter at Parnell Park on Wednesday.

After Dublin opened up an early four-point lead, the visitors were buoyed in the 12th minute as Chris Nolan pounced from close range after some hesitancy in the home defence.

Dublin struck four minutes later through O’Sullivan and his minor team-mate from last year Donal Burke also impressed as Dublin enjoyed a 1-10 to 1-6 interval advantage.

Three points from lively substitute Paul Coady ensured the visitors remained in contention throughout the second half but after Liam Rushe and Jack Kavanagh were dismissed in the 63rd minute, Dublin claimed their win through Quinn’s fine strike three minutes from time.

DUBLIN: J Treacy; D Gray, S Barrett, F Ó Riain Broin; M McCaffrey, C Crummey, S McGrath (0-1); L Rushe, D Fox (0-4, 0-4f); C Burke (0-1), T Connolly, F Magibb (0-2, 0-1 s/l); C Maher (0-1), D Burke (0-5, 0-5f), C O’Sullivan (1-0). Subs: G Maguire for Treacy, A Quinn (1-1) for Connolly, F Whitely (0-1) for McCaffrey and B Quinn (0-1) for C Burke (all half-time), N McMorrow for Maher (57), C Conway for McGrath (64).

CARLOW: B Treacy; P Doyle, R Kelly, D Wall; R Coady, D Byrne, J O’Hara; J Kavanagh, C Wall; J Nolan (0-1), J Murphy, K McDonald; D Murphy (0-9, 0-8f, 0-1 ‘65’), E Byrne, C Nolan (1-0). Subs: G Bennett for Kelly and P Coady (0-3) for C Nolan (half-time), S Brennan for McDonald (47), D English for O’Hara (49), E Redmond for D Wall (52), A Casey for R Coady (56), S Murphy for Doyle and S Kavanagh for J Murphy (64), Doyle for D Byrne (66).

Referee: Michael Murtagh (Westmeath)

