Leinster Schools GAA: Scoil Mhuire Clane pay the penalty against Coláiste Eoin

St Pat’s of Navan, Wicklow Schools, Scoil Dara Kilcock among winners in Leinster A SFC first round

Midfielder Dara de Poire went in goal for Coláiste Eoin and saved a late penalty against Scoil Mhuire Clane. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Midfielder Dara de Poire went in goal for Coláiste Eoin and saved a late penalty against Scoil Mhuire Clane. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Dara De Poire was the penalty saving hero as Dublin’s Colaiste Eoin stunned Scoil Mhuire of Clane in the first round of the Top Oil Leinster Senior A football championship on Wednesday.

Ciaran Kelly, a Leinster winning Kildare minor in 2016, had slotted home penalty goals for Clane in both halves to put them in the driving seat.

And he was odds on to get a hat-trick when they were awarded a third spot kick with five minutes to go and with Colaiste Eoin losing goalkeeper Tadhg Ó Braonáin to a black card and the sides level 1-9 to 2-6.

Colaiste Eoin, however, had an ace up their sleeve in centre forward de Poire who was this year’s Dublin minor hurling goalkeeper, and the St Vincent’s clubman went between the posts and dived full length to deny Kelly.

Midfielder Eoghan Mac Giolla Phádraig, a Dublin minor footballer, had earlier thrown Colaiste Eoin a lifeline with a goal but it was de Poire who ensured victory.

Colm O’Rourke’s St Pat’s of Navan were comfortable 4-13 to 1-4 winners over Coláiste Éanna from Dublin.Cathal Finnegan’s 2-2 and Paul Cunningham’s 2-1 were decisive with wing back Oisin Martin also impressing for Pat’s and Colaiste Eanna reliant on Shane Kennedy and goalkeeper John Roe.

Comfortable winners

Wicklow Schools defeated Drogheda Schools 3-10 to 2-3 in Aughrim, with Darragh Fitzgerald, Cathal Kelleher and Ross Coogan goals proving decisive despite the best efforts of Drogheda’s Eoghan Callaghan.

Ethan Devine bagged 2-5 (1-1 from play) as Scoil Dara Kilcock led from start to finish and were comfortable 3-18 to 0-6 winners over St Fintan’s of Sutton.

St Mel’s made a winning start debuting on their newly redeveloped pitch in Longford as they saw off Maynooth 3-9 to 0-8 with Darragh O’Connell (2) and Brian Harte grabbing the goals that punished a wasteful Kildare outfit.

It was a day to forget for Ard Scoil na Trionóide of Athy who were over run by Moate by 7-28 to 0-0 with Sean Pettit (2), Robert Forde (2), Sean Clinton, Ben Cox and Harry Cornally the goal scorers.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.