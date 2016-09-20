Lee Chin answers Wexford Youths’ injury crisis call

Wexford hurler Lee Chin will line out for Wexford Youths for the remainder of the season.

Wexford Youths manager Shane Keegan has confirmed that Chin will feature in the remaining games of the Airtricity season - before returning to the hurling set-up after the season concludes at the end of October.

Youths have six games remaining and are currently second from bottom in the Airtricity Premier Division. Six points clear of Longford Town, but four behind Finn Harps who have a game in hand.

Chin played for Waterford United during a previous stint in the league of Ireland - and has also represented his county’s footballers at senior level.

Last year he was the standout performer at centre half forward on Liam Dunne’s hurling team - knocked out by Waterford in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Keegan told Off the Ball on Tuesday night that “Lee is obviously a fantastic hurler but he’s a brilliant soccer player also.

“He’s a cracking player, and we have a bit of an injury crisis at the moment at the back, and I just made some queries with Lee to see if he could come in and give us a dig out - and he was up for it so we were delighted.

“You can imagine the type of player that he is, he’s an athlete. Fit is an understatement . But he can play too.

“But look, he’s not embarking on a League of Ireland career, but he’s a proud Wexford man and he spoke to me about how proud he was that Wexford Youths were in the Premier Division.”