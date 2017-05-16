Jason Forde to miss Cork clash after failing in appeal

Tipperary hurler was appealing the ban for his part in altercation with Davy Fitzgerald

Wexford Manager Davy Fitzgerald clashes with Jason Forde of Tipperary. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Tipperary’s Jason Forde has failed in his appeal to have a one-match ban overturned, meaning that he will miss their Munster hurling quarter-final against Cork on Sunday.

Forde was originally hit with a proposed two-match ban for his part in the clash with Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald during the league semi-final, but that was halved by the Central Hearings Committee.

However, after appearing before the committee on Tuesday night his appeal was rejected and it is unlikely that Tipperary will take the matter any further.

They do have the option to take it to the Disputes Resolution Authority as a last resort but are not expected to do so and Forde will miss Sunday’s clash.

Fitzgerald is currently serving an eight-week suspension for his part in the clash.

