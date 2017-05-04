Jason Forde given one-match ban for Davy Fitz altercation

Tipperary’s Jason Forde has been given a one-match suspension for the incident between himself and Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald in April’s league semi-final.

Although he was originally recommended a two-match ban by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee under Rule 7.2 (b) Category IV - “any type of assault on an opposing team official” - he requested a hearing, which took place on Wednesday.

There the Central Hearings Committee found that Forde did not have a case to answer under the cited rule but that he had committed the lesser infraction of contributing to a melee Rule 7.2 (b) Category III (vi). The minimum suspension of one match was imposed.

Unless Forde takes an appeal against the punishment he will miss Tipperary’s first championship match, the Munster quarter-final against Cork on 21st May.