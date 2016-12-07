Jackie Tyrrell on ‘pouring his heart and soul’ into the Kilkenny jersey

Any presumption that Kilkenny hurling may be entering a period of decline is promptly lost in conversation with Jackie Tyrrell. Losing an All-Ireland final only reinvigorates players, he says, and the suggestion Brian Cody is not the man to lead them back to the Promised Land is “absolutely crazy”.

That’s not saying the good times will last forever: Tyrrell’s retirement last month, after winning nine All-Ireland hurling titles and four All Stars, was soon followed by Eoin Larkin, ending any permanent link with the four-in-a-row team of 2006-09 – with the obvious exception of Cody himself.

“I can definitely say I played with some of the greatest hurlers ever,” says Tyrrell. “Were we the greatest hurling team ever? I haven’t seen a whole lot of history but I would say we’re up there anyway. It’s hard to know.

“I would feel we were part of something hugely special and unique that I don’t think will ever be replicated again, not on a hurling field.”

And why were they so consistently good?

“I’d say it was hugely skilful, hungry and ambitious guys that would do anything to win at that one time, and sprinkle in some of the greatest hurlers you’ll ever see in Tommy Walsh, JJ Delaney and Henry Shefflin.

“And guys that when they won one they wanted more. I think when you win an All-Ireland it’s natural to become soft and not as hungry but we had a burning desire in us every year to be the best. There wasn’t a motto or anything but if we didn’t win an All-Ireland it was a waste of a year, no matter what you did personally or if you won a league or a Leinster. I’ve never witnessed such raw hunger within a group of lads.”

Now 34, Tyrrell has no regrets about the timing of his retirement, even if he didn’t get to play any part in the All-Ireland loss to Tipperary last September.

Weird feeling

“It’s a kind of a weird feeling. It’s just a lot more relaxed and chilled out obviously. I was very comfortable in making my decision. Last year would probably make me appreciate all the other years more often. At times it was frustrating when you’re not playing, everyone wants to be playing. It’s not about me, it’s about the team and if you don’t have that mentality, you’ll not be successful.

“But I can look back and say 100 per cent that I poured my heart and soul into that jersey, loved putting on the jersey. Every time I put on the number four jersey I would look at it for three or four seconds, and it filled me with immense pride, whether we won or lost.”

The Kilkenny team now, he says, is certainly in transition, the rebuilding period perhaps a little more daunting than recent years.

“There’s very much an element of uncertainty that would kind of mirror 2014 and back in ’06. There’s is a bit of transition and the lads will have to look and find some players and there’s not like in 2006 where we had two Under-21 All-Irelands on the back of it, to really pull lads out of. So that’s the challenge for Brian and the lads to do that and I’m sure they’ve been sifting through players in games the last while and they’re looking at guys now they need to work on.”

Recent comments from former Clare manager Ger Loughnane, questioning Cody’s decision to continue for a 19th season, are duly discarded.

Outlandish comments

“Is Ger trying to make himself a bit relevant, I don’t know. It is absolutely crazy, I don’t know what his motivation is behind it. We don’t pay any heed to that. It doesn’t go up on a wall. It’s very rarely mentioned; it might be mentioned in Langtons after training. It’s a bit of a laugh, to say that we’re functional. It’s another one of those outlandish comments. We paid no heed to it, really.”

Tyrrell considers himself one of the lucky ones, that he retires still fit and able to play for his club, with a career to go with it: “I’m very lucky to work for Glanbia, who sponsor the team, but I would definitely say I have turned down opportunities to progress in my career. I just made choices that if I went for a job how would that impact on my lifestyle. Would I be driving a lot more? Would I be able to get to the gym or the physio or whatever?

“But I don’t see it as a sacrifice, I just see it as being sensible about what I want. I’m at a stage now where I have a bit more time and I will look at those options if a job came up I’d have a bit more free time and it is suitable to my lifestyle.”