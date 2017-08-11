Jackie Tyrrell: Cork can face down Waterford challenge a second time
Leaders like Anthony Nash, Mark Ellis and Conor Lehane can carry them through
Cork’s Stephen McDonnell and Damien Cahalane in action against Waterford’s Shane Bennett. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Ippho
Cork face a unique challenge on Sunday. They are going into an All-Ireland semi-final knowing the only thing that stands between them and the final is a team they’ve already beaten. Eight weeks ago, they stormed into Thurles and ruined Waterford’s day with a great performance. But now they have to do it again or their season will have been ultimately unsatisfying.