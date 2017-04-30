Wexford and Laois minor hurlers into last four in Leinster

Wexford and Laois advanced to the semi-finals of the Electric Ireland Leinster minor hurling championship following their respective wins over Offaly and Meath on Saturday afternoon.

At Innovate Wexford Park, Wexford bounced back well from the disappointment of their round two defeat to Kilkenny by overcoming Offaly by 2-17 to 1-13.

The template was set in the first-half as the hosts enjoyed a healthy 1-9 to 0-6 interval lead.

The visitors opened up brightly with two early scores but three points from placed balls by Ross Banville inched Wexford ahead and they doubled their lead by the 11th minute following a fine Jack Devereux point.

Banville added the next two points for the hosts and although Offaly replied with two points of their own, Devereux and Sam Wall both raised white flags before Wexford finished the half on a high through a Devereux goal.

Sean Nolan added a brace of points for Wexford upon the restart and after Offaly were reduced to 14 players by the end of the third quarter, Charlie McGuckin effectively settled the issue with Wexford’s second goal.

Deveruex and Banville added late scores to reaffirm their side’s dominance with Offaly bagging a consolation goal late on.

It proved far tighter in O’Moore Park as Laois withstood a late rally from Meath to prevail by 1-19 to 1-14.

The strong breeze in Portlaoise was reflected in the half-time score as the hosts enjoyed a 1-16 to 0-5 interval advantage.

The contrast could not have been greater after the break and Brian Dowling’s goal added momentum to the Meath challenge but their efforts fell short by the final whistle.

Ciaran Comerford proved the match-winner for Laois as he contributed 1-7 over the hour.

Laois’s reward for their win is a clash against Kilkenny on Saturday week with Wexford meeting holders Dublin in the remaining semi-final.