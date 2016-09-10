Waterford live up to all the hype with 16-point win over Galway

Waterford 5-15 Galway 0-14

Waterford claimed a first Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland Under-21 hurling title with a massive 16-point victory over Galway in Saturday evening’s final at Semple Stadium.

Captain Patrick Curran led by example was he collected 1-9 for the rampant Déise in Thurles.

The Bennett brothers, Stephen and Shane, were on song too as they grabbed 3-1 between them on a memorable evening.

In front of 14,410 spectators, Waterford were simply too good and lived up to pre-match expectations.

They had much of the hard work done by half-time, building up a 13-point lead, and while Galway landed five points without reply after the break, Waterford were soon back in the groove.

Regarded by many as the greatest team to ever play in this grade, Waterford became the first recipients of the new James Nowlan Cup, as the Cross of Cashel trophy was presented for the last time in 2015.

And Curran was the man getting his hands on the silverware as Waterford delivered on their pre-match promise.

Stephen Bennett’s second goal in the closing stages capped a memorable evening as he banged home a strike worthy of gracing any occasion.

Bennett collected Austin Gleeson’s sideline cut over Declan Cronin and from the tightest of angles, flashed an unstoppable drive into the opposite top corner.

It was Waterford’s second goal of the half and it was Stephen who turned provider for Shane in the 49th minute to kill off any faint hopes of a Galway revival.

At half-time, Waterford were 3-10 to 0-6 clear and this game was done and dusted.

It was the third time in the first half they’d led by 13 points and while Galway did appear to settle for a spell after conceding a goal after 40 seconds to DJ Foran, they were soon chasing shadows.

Captain Brian Molloy was the one shining light for Galway in the first half but Waterford were doing pretty much as they pleased, playing with the aid of the breeze towards the Killinan End.

Foran scorched through for a superb opening goal and while Galway clawed back to within two points by the 10th minute, a yawning chasm soon began to emerge.

Curran cracked home a second Waterford goal in the 12th minute, Foran turning provider this time, and the Déise were 2-3 to 0-3 clear.

Two minutes later, an audacious Curran handpass picked out Stephen Bennett and while goalkeeper Cathal Tuohy got a stick to his thunderous drive, the sliotar flew into the net.

Tuohy denied Waterford a fourth goal of the first half when he somehow flicked Tom Devine’s thunderous drive over the crossbar – but the winners would raise two more green flags in the second half.

WATERFORD: J Henley; W Hahessy, C Gleeson, D Lyons; M Harney, A Gleeson (0-2, one free), C Prunty; M O’Brien, Shane Bennett (1-1); C Roche, T Devine (0-1), DJ Foran (1-0); M Kearney (0-2), Stephen Bennett (2-0), P Curran (1-9, 6f).

Subs: A Farrell for Devine (57 mins), D Ryan for Lyons (58 mins), B O’Keeffe for Harney (60 mins), B Whelan for Hahessy (60+1 mins), P Hogan for Shane Bennett (60+2 mins).

GALWAY: C Tuohy; C Jennings, D O’Donoghue, D Cronin; V Doyle, S Cooney, S Loftus; D Nevin, D Dolan; K McHugo (0-1), B Molloy (0-6, three frees), S Linnane (0-2); T Monaghan, C Whelan (0-2), É Burke (0-3).

Subs: E Brannigan for Monaghan (h.t.), J Grealish for McHugo (42), F Burke for Nevin (55), C Burke for Linnane (60), A Morrissey for Dolan (60).

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny).