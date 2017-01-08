Walsh Cup: Galway open campaign with DIT thrashing

Galway 1-30 DIT 0-12

Galway were far too strong for DIT in the Walsh Cup as last year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists claimed a 21-point win in Ballinasloe.

An outclassed DIT lined out without the likes of Jack Guiney and Bill Maher, but there was a massive gulf in class as Galway devoured their visitors.

With four debutants Galway experimented from the off and two of those, Dan Nevin and Thomas Monaghan, caught the eye with seven points between them, while Davy Glennon was also on form.

Joseph Cooney struck a late goal from distance, but stiffer test lie ahead of Micheal Donoghue’s side.

Galway: C Callanan; J Grealish (0-1), R Burke, M Donoghue; M Keating, M Dolphin, A Harte; J Coen (0-1), D Nevin (0-3); P Brehony (0-2), J Cooney (1-2), D Glennon (0-4); B Molloy (0-3), J Flynn (0-7, 4f), T Monaghan (0-4). Subs: B Flaherty for Burke (47 mins), S Loftus for Harte (47 mins), C Salmon (0-1) for Brehony (49 mins), S McInerney (0-1) for Glennon (49 mins), J Holland for Keating (56 mins), E Niland (0-1) for Molloy (56 mins), D Cronin for Donoghue (57 mins)

DIT: S Brennan; P O’Reilly, T Doyle, T Byrne; E McInerney, D McNicholas (0-2, 1f), S McClelland, D O’Connor, R Greville (0-1); J Murphy, C O’Donoghue (0-6, 5f), A Nugent (0-1); E O’Hehir (0-1), C Hayes (0-1), N Walsh. Subs: J Kelly for O’Connor (36 mins), S Goff for Byrne (53 mins), W Irish for O’Hehir (62 mins).

Referee: A Devine (Westmeath).

Offaly 3-12 Meath 2-10

Fullforward Oisin Kelly struck for two second half goals while Sean Cleary added another as Offaly came from behind to see off the Meath challenge in the Walsh Cup at Trim.

It gave new Offaly boss Kevin Ryan a winning start but the Waterford native will hardly be too happy with this indifferent display as his side hit 20 wides over the 70 minutes.

Meath showed good form throughout the opening half and deservedly led 0-7 to 0-4 at the break. Keeper Shane McGann brought off two excellent saves from penalties in that half, denying Shane Dooley on both occasions.

However the visitors gradually gained the initiative in the second half and the game turned in their favour following Kelly’s opening goal on 49 minutes.

Cleary added the second 62 minutes and Kelly then made certain of victory with the third on the stroke of full-time.

The Royals finished with 13 men following the late dismissals of Jack Walsh and James Toher for second yellow card offences.

Sean Quigley snatched Meath’s opening goal from a free and substitute Luke Martyn scored a consolation in added time.

OFFALY: J Dempsey; P Rigney, M Cleary, P Delaney; B Conneely, C Doughan, S Gardiner (0-2); D King (0-1), S Ryan; P Camon, L Langton, T Carroll; S Dooley (0-6, 0-3f), O Kelly (2-1), S Cleary (1-1). Subs: A Treacy for Langton, A Cleary for Camon (both h-t), C Molloy (0-1) for T Carroll (39).

MEATH: S McGann; S Geraghty, R Sherlock, C Reilly; K Keogan, D Kelly, S Whitty (0-1); A Forde, P Kelly; J Toher (0-5, 0-4fs), G Kelly, N Weir; M O’Sullivan, N Heffernan, S Quigley (1-4, 1-1fs). Subs: J Walsh for G Kelly (h-t), K Kenna for P Kelly (48), S Brennan for Heffernan (51), D Reilly for Sherlock (52), C McCabe for Weir (56), L Ferguson for Geraghty (66), L Martyn (1-0) for Forde (69).

Referee: G McGrath (Wexford)

Laois 3-18 NUI Galway 0-22

New Laois hurling Manager Eamon Kelly got his campaign off to a successful start as his new side finished strongly to claim their first victory in the Walsh Cup for this year with many newcomers. Conditions at Rathdowney were perfect for hurling and it was the visitors that dominated the opening exchanges.

The students hit the first five points before the hosts opened their account with a point by Aiden Corby but then the students went nine clear thanks mainly to the accuracy of Aiden Helebert. Five minutes before the break Ben Conroy soloed down field to smash the ball beyond the Galway keeper leaving four points separating the teams.

On the change over Laois were a transformed team with sharp shooter PJ Scully landing points from all angles.

Aiden Helebert kept the students in touch but then the hosts added two more goals by Willie Dunphy and local boy Ross King. Laois welcome DIT on Sunday next to the same venue.

LAOIS: E Fleming ; C Phelan, R Mullaney E Doyle ; P Purcell (0-1), Leigh, S Downey (0 -1); P Whelan, B Conroy (1-0 Slieve ; E Lyons, A Corby (0-1), PJ Scully (0-12, 0-8F; W Dunphy (1-2, N Foyle , R King (1-1). Subs: P Keating for Foyle (55m), A Dunphy for Corby (59m), S Bergin for Lyons (63m), E Killeen for Whelan (64m)

NUI GALWAY: C Touhy; B Fitzpatrick, S Hynes, G Forde (0-2); C Ryan, C Cleary (0-1), M Connelly (0-1); I Fox (0-3), O Donnellan; C Smyth, S Conlon (0-3), G Loughnane; G Hennelly (0-1), A Helebert (0-10, 0-7f, 0-1 ‘65), P McCrann. Subs: G Fennelly for Hynes (48m), J Fennelly (0-1) for Smyth (56m)

Referee: Gavin Quilty (Kilkenny)

Antrim 1-18 Westmeath 0-12

A superb second half performance from Antrim laid the foundations for this somewhat surprising nine-point win over Michael Ryan’s Westmeath side in the opening round of the Walsh Cup played at Kinnegad.

Westmeath started the game in impressive fashion and helped by some impressive points from the lively Alan Devine and Jack Galvin, the midlanders led by five points by the 20th minute. However, Antrim finished the half the stronger and scores from Ciaran Clarke and Conor Johnston gave The Saffrons a slender one point lead at the interval.

The visitors performed admirably in the second half and an eye-catching 66th minute goal from Clarke, followed by a booming McKenna effort from distance, ensured Antrim emerged victorious from this round one clash.

Antrim: C O’Connell; S Rooney, J Dillon, P Burke; S McCrory, N McAuley, C McKinley; E Campbell (0-3), D McKernan (0-2); N McManus (0-2), C McCann, M Connolly (0-1); C Clarke (1-3, 0-3 frees), N McKenna (0-3), C Johnston (0-4). Subs: K McKeague for Burke (14), P McGill for Connolly (44).

Westmeath: S McGovern; S Power, C Shaw, K Duncan; A Craig, L Varley, A McGrath; A Clarke (0-1), E Price; J Boyle, P Scally, E Corrigan; J Galvin (0-2), A Devine (0-7, four frees), D Egerton (0-1). Subs: N Mitchell for Scally (h/t), G Greville for Duncan (h/t), W Casserly for Corrigan (45), B Murtagh (0-1) for Boyle (57).

Referee: K Brady (Louth).

Carlow IT 4-17 Kildare 2-14

Two second-half Martin Kavanagh goals added to by Stephen Maher’s 1-7 saw Carlow IT cruise past Walsh Cup newcomers Kildare in St. Conleth’s on Sunday.

In a first-half that saw little separate the teams bar Carlow IT’s three-point half-time margin (0-10 - 0-7), both teams opened their competitive season in a languid style.

With Stephen Maher’s five first-half frees Carlow’s only shining jewel, Kildare fared little better with free taker, Mark Delaney, adding three frees to points from Byrne, Gainey, Divilly and Sheridan.

Not surprisingly, points from Charles Dwyer and Martin Kavanagh, despite a well-saved goal effort from Colin Dunford, saw the Fitzgibbon League winners take the first-half at their leisure.

While the second-half opened with a flurry of Carlow substitutes, which included the introduction of Kevin Kelly, the game ticked along until Martin Kavanagh scored the first of his two goals in the 48th minute.

A third Carlow goal, scored by Stephen Maher, bringing his tally to 1-7, wrapped up the result by 61st minute.

However, two Kildare goals from Richie Ryan and Paul Divilly made the scoreboard respectable as Carlow’s John Fitzpatrick finished the scoring with their fourth goal to wrap-up a comfortable Carlow victory.

Carlow IT: E Rowland; R Brown, K Hannafin, D Palmer; D O’Hanlon, D Healy, W Young; T Marr (0-1), C Dunford (0-1); M Kavanagh (2-1), J Doyle (0-1), C Dwyer (0-3); C Bolger, S Maher (1-7, 7f) J Fagan. Subs: K Kelly (0-2) for Bolger (h/t); R Moran for O’Hanlon (h/t); S Phelan for Palmer (h/t); S Casey for Hannafin (h/t); M O’Hanlon for Young (51); J Fitzpatrick (1-1) for Kavanagh (54); J Cranny for Healy (57); C Madden for Casey (63); Casey for Doyle (65)

Kildare: P McKenna; C Forde, J Doran, N O’Muineachain; S Gainey (0-1) M Moloney, K Connor; R Bergin, J Sheridan (0-1); P Moran (0-1), P Divilly (1-2), B Byrne (0-2); R Ryan (1-0) M Delaney (0-7, 6f), C Bonus. Subs: G Johnson for Connor (h/t); P Ryan for Sheridan (55); T Forde for Ryan (63); C Dervan for Gainey (63)

Referee: A Keating (Dublin)