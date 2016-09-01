Tipperary supporters in exile prepare for Kilkenny clash

The cat, so to speak, is out of the bag.

Yes, there’s a minibus of hurling supporters setting off from Kilkenny on Sunday ahead of the county’s quest for Liam McCarthy, setting of in their colours in the morning to cheer their team on in the capital and hoping they’ll be returning with victory smiles in the evening.

Their secret? They are from Kilkenny’s opponents in the All-Ireland hurling final, Tipperary.

“We have a Slievenamon Association here,” businessman John Ryan, of the Pembroke Hotel in the heart of Kilkenny city, reveals.

“There are about 20 of us, here in Kilkenny, and they’ll all be in on Friday night for a few pre-match drinks and counselling and tickets.”

Never fear, Kilkenny fans: there are no passwords or secret handshakes required at the hotel and a “friendly” mingling of mixed allegiances is customary.

Like the Palace Bar in Dublin and the many other hostelries in the big smoke owned by Tipperary publicans, the Pembroke is a bit of a haven for Tipp fans marooned in cat-land during the All-Ireland.

This arrangement in the Marble City is tolerated by Kilkenny fans.

“I know a lot of the Kilkenny players and they’re great fellas,” John Ryan said.

“Personally I’m disappointed to see Michael Fennelly out of action [through injury] this year, he’s a great servant for them and a great leader. But in terms of Tipp, this year it could be Tipp’s year.”

Ryan is originally from Annacarty in west Tipperary, but has been in Kilkenny for 25 years. He is an adopted cat except when it comes to times such as this.

County colours

Like the rest of the county, the streets surrounding the Pembroke are decked with Kilkenny’s black and amber colours, with flags, bunting, jerseys and signs bearing good luck messages taken from the cupboards and attics where they’ve been stored since, well, last September.

Fans of other counties are looked on with a degree of sympathy in these parts, given their lack of medals, relatively speaking.

For example, Pauline Clowery on Pearse Street said: “We’re feeling confident but it’s going to be a good game all round, no matter who wins. It’s going to be a good clash of the ash.”

She reckons “half the world will be watching” the match, given the history between the two counties and some of the classic encounters they’ve thrown up in the last few years.

Down the road, Ann Duggan throws a morsel of comfort elsewhere: “The rivalry with Tipp is unnatural, but I was very sorry for Waterford [the semi-final losers after a replay].

“If there was anyone else I’d like to see winning, I’d like to see Waterford, but it wasn’t to be this time. But we’ll have to put a stop to Tipp and win the three-in-a-row again.”

Ann’s son Aaron (21) won a medal with the county intermediates recently, as did neighbour Enda Malone, and there’s plenty more talent on the way.

“My youngest grandson, Charlie, is 15 months and I don’t know how many hurleys there are in the house. I think we’re into the hundreds. We have a new generation coming along now.”

You have been warned.